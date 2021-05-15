New Delhi: Mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, a native of Kerala, who was killed in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning.
Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, along with Israeli Deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein, paid their last respect to the deceased.
"With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined. I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them," Muraleedharan tweeted.
Soumya Santhosh (32), was killed in a rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel. Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, has been blamed for the attack. The Times of Israel reported that Santhosh was a caretaker for an elderly lady in Israel, who was also among the victims of the attack.
Media reports claimed that Soumya and her elderly ward couldn't make it safely to a rocket shelter on time despite an earlier alert. According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son stay in Kerala.
At least 132 people have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including 32 children and 21 women, and 950 others wounded, Palestinian medical officials said. At least seven people in Israel have been killed in the rocket attacks launched by armed groups in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.