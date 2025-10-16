Kerala expat Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen stayed for now, India Supreme Court told

Appearing for the Union government, Attorney General R. Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that “a new mediator has stepped into the picture” and that “the only good thing is that nothing adverse has happened.”

Priya, who hails from Palakkad in Kerala, was convicted in 2017 for murdering her Yemeni business partner, sentenced to death in 2020, and had her final appeal rejected in 2023. She remains imprisoned in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital.

On July 17, India said it was in touch with Yemeni authorities and friendly nations to find a “mutually agreeable solution.” A day later, the government told the top court it was doing everything possible to ensure Priya’s safety.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

