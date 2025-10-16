GOLD/FOREX
Kerala expat Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen stayed for now, India Supreme Court told

Attorney General says new mediator has entered talks; court lists matter for January 2026

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Nimisha Priya remains imprisoned in Sana’a after she was convicted in of killing her Yemeni business partner.
IANS

The execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, convicted of murder in Yemen, has been stayed for now, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

Appearing for the Union government, Attorney General R. Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that “a new mediator has stepped into the picture” and that “the only good thing is that nothing adverse has happened.”

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, seeking directions to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save the 38-year-old nurse, NDTV reported.

When the bench asked, “What has happened to the execution?”, counsel for the petitioner confirmed that it had been stayed.

The bench then said: “List in January 2026. It will be open for the parties to apply for early listing in case the situation demands.”

Priya, who hails from Palakkad in Kerala, was convicted in 2017 for murdering her Yemeni business partner, sentenced to death in 2020, and had her final appeal rejected in 2023. She remains imprisoned in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that under Sharia law, the victim’s family could pardon Priya if “blood money” was paid, a possibility the Centre had said could be explored.

On July 17, India said it was in touch with Yemeni authorities and friendly nations to find a “mutually agreeable solution.” A day later, the government told the top court it was doing everything possible to ensure Priya’s safety.

On August 14, the petitioner informed the court there was “no immediate threat” to her life.

Priya’s mother is currently in Yemen to negotiate with the victim’s family after the Delhi High Court granted her permission to travel for that purpose.

