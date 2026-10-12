Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said: "Today, while we are worshipping Maa Shailputri, I am bringing a very serious issue concerning the daughters of this country before you. JNU has dismissed Congress MP Bimol Akoijam from his job over allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2024, not one or two, but 11 students filed sexual harassment complaints against him. JNU constituted an Internal Committee under the POSH Act, which, after a detailed probe, immediately dismissed Akoijam."