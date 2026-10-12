JNU professor and Congress MP dismissed after harassment complaints from 11 students
New Delhi: Days after the allegations of sexual harassment against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam surfaced at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi Police registered an FIR based on a complaint from the university's Chief Security Officer.
According to the officials, the FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday (October 11) under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Congress MP and sacked JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been named in the FIR.
Officials said that the Delhi Police are investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited.
According to media reports, at least 11 female students lodged sexual harassment complaints against Akoijam in May.
The complaints alleged that he had invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.
Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in the classroom.
The allegations and complaints were reported to have been examined as part of the enquiry that preceded the university's decision to dismiss him.
Earlier on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Congress, specifically Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for not taking action against Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, asking whether the LoP's 'smash the patriarchy' remark is a "mere political rhetoric".
Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said: "Today, while we are worshipping Maa Shailputri, I am bringing a very serious issue concerning the daughters of this country before you. JNU has dismissed Congress MP Bimol Akoijam from his job over allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2024, not one or two, but 11 students filed sexual harassment complaints against him. JNU constituted an Internal Committee under the POSH Act, which, after a detailed probe, immediately dismissed Akoijam."
Citing the allegations against the Congress MP, Swaraj lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's earlier 'Smash the Patriarchy' remark.
She remarked, "Is 'Smash the Patriarchy' only a political rhetoric for you? It seems that this incident is reflecting the hypocrisy of Congress. For them, feminism starts with a hashtag and ends when it comes to accountability."
"It is surprising that the Congress high command -- be it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, or Sonia Gandhi -- has not uttered a single word on this...Being silent over this incident means that they are somewhere supporting the conduct of the alleged sexual predator," she argued.
Further questioning the LoP, the BJP MP asked: "Is women's respect just restricted to being a slogan and not a policy of the Congress party?"