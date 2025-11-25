Dubai: India’s Border Security Force (BSF) marked a historic moment during its 2025 Diamond Jubilee celebrations by conducting its first-ever skydiving display in Bhuj, Gujarat. The demonstration, carried out by the BSF’s elite skydiving team, culminated in a flawless, picture-perfect landing that drew loud applause from officials, dignitaries and spectators gathered for the milestone event.

The skydivers leapt from a high-altitude aircraft over the expansive terrain of Bhuj, showcasing advanced free-fall techniques, precision aerial manoeuvres and seamless team coordination. As they descended, the parachutes unfurled in striking formations, reflecting the discipline and skill that have long defined India’s most significant border-guarding force.

The display was more than a ceremonial highlight—it symbolised the BSF’s evolving capabilities and its commitment to modern training practices. Officials noted that the skydiving unit has been steadily enhancing its technical expertise, with the Bhuj performance marking a significant step forward in the force’s operational preparedness.

Established in 1965, the BSF plays a critical role in safeguarding India’s land borders and in responding to emergencies and humanitarian challenges. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations not only honoured the force’s legacy but also showcased its readiness for the future. The successful skydiving display served as a powerful tribute to the BSF’s courage, professionalism and 60 years of dedicated service to the nation.