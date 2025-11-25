GOLD/FOREX
India’s BSF marks Diamond Jubilee with first-ever skydive in Bhuj

Established in 1965, the BSF plays a critical role in safeguarding India’s land borders

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: India’s Border Security Force (BSF) marked a historic moment during its 2025 Diamond Jubilee celebrations by conducting its first-ever skydiving display in Bhuj, Gujarat. The demonstration, carried out by the BSF’s elite skydiving team, culminated in a flawless, picture-perfect landing that drew loud applause from officials, dignitaries and spectators gathered for the milestone event.

The skydivers leapt from a high-altitude aircraft over the expansive terrain of Bhuj, showcasing advanced free-fall techniques, precision aerial manoeuvres and seamless team coordination. As they descended, the parachutes unfurled in striking formations, reflecting the discipline and skill that have long defined India’s most significant border-guarding force.

The display was more than a ceremonial highlight—it symbolised the BSF’s evolving capabilities and its commitment to modern training practices. Officials noted that the skydiving unit has been steadily enhancing its technical expertise, with the Bhuj performance marking a significant step forward in the force’s operational preparedness.

Established in 1965, the BSF plays a critical role in safeguarding India’s land borders and in responding to emergencies and humanitarian challenges. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations not only honoured the force’s legacy but also showcased its readiness for the future. The successful skydiving display served as a powerful tribute to the BSF’s courage, professionalism and 60 years of dedicated service to the nation.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
