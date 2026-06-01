Indian-origin pilot dies hours after wedding in helicopter crash

Bride survives with injuries after helicopter crashes in wooded area near venue
What was meant to be a memorable wedding send-off ended in tragedy when a helicopter carrying a newly married couple crashed shortly after their reception in the US state of Georgia, killing the groom and the pilot while leaving the bride injured.
The crash occurred late on May 29 near Dawsonville, north of Atlanta, after 26-year-old Dave Fiji and his wife, Jesni, boarded a Robinson R66 helicopter following their wedding celebration. The couple had been heading to a hotel in Atlanta when the aircraft went down in a heavily wooded area not far from the venue.
According to Atlanta News First, around 400 guests had attended the wedding reception at The Revere in Dawsonville. Family members said the helicopter ride had been planned as a special send-off at the end of the celebrations.
Dave Fiji, a first officer with Delta Air Lines whose family traces its roots to Kerala, and the helicopter pilot were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the pilot.
Jesni, 25, survived the crash but suffered injuries and remained trapped in the wreckage for several hours before rescuers located the helicopter.
According to family members, she lost consciousness after the impact and only regained awareness hours later. She was then able to contact emergency services, triggering a rescue operation that led to her being taken to hospital, where she remains under treatment.
George Fiji, the groom’s father, told Atlanta News First that his daughter-in-law had suffered cuts and bruises but no broken bones.
“She’s devastated, but she’s recovering,” he said.
Recalling what Jesni told him after the accident, George Fiji said she woke up to find her husband unresponsive.
“She said when she woke up she saw my son Dave resting on her,” he told Atlanta News First. “She saw blood on him, and by then his body was completely cold. She’s a nurse, so she knew he was gone.”
Family members said Dave Fiji, who had dreamed of flying since childhood and later became a commercial airline pilot, had expressed concerns about weather conditions before the helicopter departed.
According to his father, Fiji questioned whether it was safe to fly given the poor visibility.
“Since my son was a pilot, he told the pilot that there is zero visibility and when there is zero visibility like this, we never fly,” George Fiji told Atlanta News First.
His father said Jesni later recalled that the pilot indicated they would fly at a higher altitude.
Local reports cited deteriorating weather conditions as a possible factor. Preliminary information also suggested the helicopter may have struck tree branches before crashing, although investigators have not identified an official cause.
Emergency crews from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, fire services and medical teams responded to the scene and carried out rescue and recovery operations.
The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the crash and is examining the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities have not yet determined what caused the helicopter to go down.
Dave Fiji was the son of Fiji George and Feba, members of Atlanta’s Malayali community with roots in Veettoor near Muvattupuzha in Kerala, according to Mathrubhumi. Relatives said the family has longstanding ties to both the local Indian community and the New Testament Church.
Family members said Dave’s grandparents were among the early members of the family to settle in the United States. His grandfather had previously worked as a teacher at Ebenezer School in Veettoor, while his parents later moved to the US after studying pharmacy in Bengaluru and built careers in the healthcare sector.
Dave is survived by his parents and sister, Jewel. Jesni, the daughter of Sam and Sheela from Thiruvalla in Kerala, remains in hospital recovering from her injuries.
As the family mourns the loss, George Fiji said their Christian faith was helping them cope with the tragedy.
“Without God there would be many questions — why?” he told Atlanta News First. “God granted us a perfect wedding, and within a few hours everything changed into tragedy. The only place we can find answers and peace is in God.”
- With inputs from Atlanta News First and Mathrubhumi