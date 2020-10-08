The local police suspects that it could be a case of murder or suicide

An Indian origin family, including a three-year-old son, was found dead at their residence in the Brentford area of West London in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Later, the deceased were identified as 42-year-old Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan, his wife Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj and their three-year-old Kailash Kuha Raj.

According to the local media reports, the mother and the son were last seen on September 21.

Police tried to contact the family several times after a relative raised a concern about the missing couple, reportedly.

After they were unable to get a response from the missing family, the cops forced entry into their house at around midnight on Monday, and they found the bodies of Poorna and her son Kailash.

During the investigation, police found Raj with severe stab injuries, which might have led him to death. The cops suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide, believing that 42-year-old Sithamparanathan fatally injured himself and killed his wife and child.

Talking to the media, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding from the Metropolitan Police and Specialist Crime Command said: “This is a murder investigation. And my team will work diligently to establish the sequence of events that led to the death of the family. Our initial enquiries have found that Kailash and Shivaraj had not been seen or heard from for some time, perhaps since around September 21.