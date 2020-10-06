A woman was allegedly raped by a man at gunpoint in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, following which the accused was arrested on October 5.
The incident occurred in the city of Muzaffarnagar on October 4.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim, the man allegedly raped her in a sugarcane field on Sunday.
A case was registered against the accused, identified as 26-year-old Shravan Kumar and he was arrested, police told local media outlets.
The incident comes weeks after a 19-year-old woman was gangraped in Hathras district in the state by four men. After fighting for her life for two weeks, she died in a hospital in Delhi.
The Hathras victim's brother claimed that no arrests were made in the first 10 days after the incident took place. After her death, the victim was cremated by the police without the consent of her family, however, according to a government affidavit district administration convinced her parents to carry out the cremation.
The incident caused an uproar across social media and sparked protests by activists and the political opposition.