India seals BrahMos deal with Vietnam, Indonesia next

Dubai: India has quietly signed a deal to export its flagship BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to Vietnam, while a similar agreement with Indonesia is in the final stages, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said during a visit to Singapore, according to NDTV.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, Singh revealed that the Vietnam agreement had already been conclude d, although it has yet to be publicly announced.

“My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages. In fact, for Vietnam , I understand that it has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it’s already been signed,” Singh said.

The Vietnam deal is reportedly worth about Rs5,800 crore and includes coastal defence missile batteries, an initial batch of missiles, training and logistics support. Reports suggest Hanoi could later acquire the air-launched version of the missile as well.

With the Philippines already operating the missile system, Singh said India remained committed to strengthening defence ties with ASEAN nations and was willing to share advanced defence technology with friendly countries in the region.

The moves come amid persistent tensions in the South China Sea, where Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines have overlapping maritime disputes with China. Beijing claims vast areas of the strategically important waterway, claims that are rejected by several Southeast Asian nations.

Developed jointly by India and Russia, BrahMos is regarded as one of the world’s fastest operational cruise missiles, capable of flying at nearly Mach 3 — around three times the speed of sound.

The missile can be launched from land, sea and air platforms, giving armed forces significant flexibility. Its combination of speed, precision and strike capability has made it an attractive option for countries seeking to strengthen coastal and maritime defences.

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