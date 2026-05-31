India seals BrahMos deal with Vietnam, Indonesia next

Supersonic missile sales strengthen India’s strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific
Dubai: India has quietly signed a deal to export its flagship BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to Vietnam, while a similar agreement with Indonesia is in the final stages, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said during a visit to Singapore, according to NDTV.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, Singh revealed that the Vietnam agreement had already been concluded, although it has yet to be publicly announced.
“My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages. In fact, for Vietnam, I understand that it has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it’s already been signed,” Singh said.
Jointly developed by India and Russia
One of the world’s fastest operational cruise missiles
Travels at nearly Mach 3 (about three times the speed of sound)
Can be launched from land, sea and air platforms
Designed to strike ships and land targets with high precision
Philippines became the first foreign buyer in 2022
Vietnam has reportedly signed a deal worth about Rs5,800 crore
Indonesia is expected to be the next overseas customer
The Vietnam deal is reportedly worth about Rs5,800 crore and includes coastal defence missile batteries, an initial batch of missiles, training and logistics support. Reports suggest Hanoi could later acquire the air-launched version of the missile as well.
The Philippines became the first overseas customer for BrahMos after signing a nearly $375 million contract in 2022.
The Philippines received the first batch of BrahMos missiles in 2024, with a second batch delivered in April 2025.
With the Philippines already operating the missile system, Singh said India remained committed to strengthening defence ties with ASEAN nations and was willing to share advanced defence technology with friendly countries in the region.
Indonesia is expected to become the next buyer once negotiations are completed.
The moves come amid persistent tensions in the South China Sea, where Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines have overlapping maritime disputes with China. Beijing claims vast areas of the strategically important waterway, claims that are rejected by several Southeast Asian nations.
Developed jointly by India and Russia, BrahMos is regarded as one of the world’s fastest operational cruise missiles, capable of flying at nearly Mach 3 — around three times the speed of sound.
The missile can be launched from land, sea and air platforms, giving armed forces significant flexibility. Its combination of speed, precision and strike capability has made it an attractive option for countries seeking to strengthen coastal and maritime defences.
The exports also carry strategic weight for New Delhi. Since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, India has sought to expand its security partnerships and defence footprint across the Indo-Pacific region.
Reports indicate that Malaysia and Thailand are also exploring potential BrahMos purchases, raising the prospect of a wider network of Southeast Asian operators of India’s premier missile system.
India’s defence exports hit a record high in the 2024-25 financial year, with the government targeting exports of Rs50,000 crore by 2030.
-- With IANS inputs