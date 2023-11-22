India on Wednesday resumed e-visa services for Canadian nationals, ANI reported citing sources.
Earlier in September, the Indian Mission in Canada suspended visa services 'until further notice', citing operational reasons, according to BLS International.
"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from September 21, 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking the BLS website for further updates," the BLS website said.
BLS International Services Limited is an Indian outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages visa, passport, consular, attestation and citizen services.
However, in October, India decided to resume visa services in Canada for four categories after a reported review of the security situation, which "takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard".
Visa categories
Entry visa, business visa, medical visa and conference visa were four categories in which India decided to resume visa services in Canada with effect from October 26.
Following the development, Canada welcomed India's decision to partially resume visa services calling it a "good sign" and stating that the suspension should "never have happened in the first place", Canada-based CTV News reported.
The suspension came following a diplomatic row between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India’s government of orchestrating the killing of a prominent Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, outside a temple in British Columbia in June.
India “completely rejected” the accusation, and relations between the countries tumbled to the lowest point in years in September.