India PM Narendra Modi to address major Art of Living global gathering in Bengaluru

Event marks 45 years of the movement and founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s 70th birthday
Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend and address a major international gathering in Bengaluru on May 10, 2026, marking 45 years of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The event will be held at The Art of Living International Center and is expected to draw participants from across the world.
During the programme, Modi will deliver the keynote address and inaugurate the newly built Dhyan Mandir, a dedicated meditation hall. He will also launch a series of year-long initiatives focused on mental well-being, rural development, environmental protection and social outreach.
These projects are aimed at expanding community service efforts across India and strengthening grassroots development work in multiple sectors.
The celebrations will bring together people from all walks of life, including political leaders, civil servants, professionals, farmers, students, homemakers and international delegates.
Organisers say the event reflects the wide reach of The Art of Living movement, which has grown over the decades into a global network of volunteers and social initiatives.
A worldwide meditation for peace, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, will also be held on May 13, 2026 and streamed live for global participation.
The Art of Living taught people to act with awareness, with compassion, with rootedness. That is yoga in its truest sense. And this is why, when the world today looks for answers to anxiety, to conflict, to disconnection — it looks, increasingly, toward India.Narendra Modi
Founded in 1981, The Art of Living has expanded to 182 countries and is known for its breathing technique, Sudarshan Kriya, and community-based programmes. The organisation says its work has touched over a billion people through wellness, education and social service initiatives.
The anniversary celebrations will also feature cultural programmes and participation from representatives across more than 180 countries, highlighting its international presence.
The sign of a healthy society is to see a smile on every face. That is the goal we have been working toward for forty-five years.Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
The month-long programme will include discussions on governance, education, media, business and civic development. A special policy roundtable on prison reforms is also planned for later in May.
Organisers say the event comes at a time when societies are facing rising stress and uncertainty, and aims to highlight the role of inner well-being, dialogue and community connection in building stronger and more balanced societies.