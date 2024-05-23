Agartala: A man was arrested in Agartala for allegedly killing a tea seller after an altercation, which took a violent turn after the latter refused to serve him tea and cigarettes citing the 'dues' that he had run up with him.

The deceased, identified as Sukhen Das, succumbed to the injuries he suffered after the accused attacked him with a piece of brick.

Das suffered multiple injuries on his head after the accused, Dipankar Sarkar, rained repeated blows on him with the brick. According to sources, Das refused to serve tea and cigarettes until the accused cleared his dues.

Speaking on the incident, Inspector-in-charge Sanjit Sen of East Agartala Police Station said, "On May 16, the accused person Dipankar Sen, who also happened to be a neighbour of the deceased, went to Das's shop. He was served tea and cigarettes as he wished. However, he refused to pay the money in return."

"On May 18, he again came to the shop, asking for cigarettes and tea, but Das asked him to clear his dues first. Soon, matters escalated and a scuffle broke out. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked the tea vendor," the officer said.

"Thereafter, Das was shifted to GBP hospital in Agartala for treatment but couldn't be saved. Das's widow Bithi Das lodged a complaint with the East Agartala police station on the same day he succumbed to his injuries," the official said.

"We have made a prayer in court seeking the inclusion of IPC section 302 in the case. Dipankar Sarkar was arrested on the same day. He was produced before the court with a prayer for police remand. We were granted police remand for four days," the official added.