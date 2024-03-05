Thiruvananthapuram: Pat Nibin Maxwell from Kerala was killed in a terror attack in Israel on Monday, that also injured 7 Indians.

An anti-tank missile hit “foreign workers who were working in a plantation”, killing one man and wounding at least seven, the Magen David Adom emergency response service said in a statement on Monday.

The wounded were all Indian men in their 30s, the statement said, without detailing the nationality of the person killed, AFP reported.

However, the father of Nibin said that he was informed about his son’s death and is now awaiting the arrival of the remains.

Nibin, 31, is survived by his wife who is seven months pregnant, and a five-year-old daughter, the deceased’s father, Antony Maxwell, told ANI.

“Around 4.30pm my daughter-in-law calls and informs me that Nibin met with an accident. A relative had informed them about the accident. It was at around 12.30am that we were informed about the death of our son,” Antony Maxwell said.

He further said, “I have three children, two are in Israel and one is working in Abu Dhabi.”

“My elder son is saying that the dead body should be brought here within four days as they have to contact the embassy,” he said.

Shock

The Israeli Embassy in India expressed deep shock and sadness while confirming that one Indian national was killed in a terror attack by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon in Northern Israel on Monday.

Nibin, who hails from Kollam district of Kerala, had arrived in Israel two months ago and was working in a plantation there. Among the injured are two others from Kerala — identified as Idukki natives Paul Melvin and Bush Joseph George.

In its statement, the Israeli Embassy in India said, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by the terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot on Monday afternoon. Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured.

“Israeli medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance. Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on Monday night, resulting in damage that knocked out power in several towns, as the military struck targets in Lebanon during a deadly cross-border attack by the terror group earlier in the day.

According to the Israel Defence Forces, at least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system.Fighting also continues in Gaza with the Israeli Defence forces claiming that they eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists who fired rockets toward Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim.

Fifteen terrorists were eliminated using sniper, tank and aerial fire. IDF forces also struck terrorist targets and eliminated terrorists operating from within civilian areas in Western Khan Yunis.