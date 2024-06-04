Official results declared so far

The official count shows that the BJP has won 219 seats and the Congress 85 seats so far. The regional parties including the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, DMK in Tamil Nadu, and Telugu Desam party in Andhra Pradesh have emerge stronger.

Bharatiya Janata Party - 219 seats

Indian National Congress - 85 seats

Samajwadi Party - SP - 35 seats

All India Trinamool Congress - AITC - 28 seats

Janata Dal (United) - JD(U- 12 seats

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK - 13 seats

Telugu Desam - TDP - 9 seats

Aam Aadmi Party - AAAP - 3 seats

The rest were won by smaller parties

Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijju retain their seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah won from his constituency of Gandhinagar in Gujarat with a mammoth margin of over 7 lakh votes, surpassing his 2019 victory margin of 5.55 lakh votes. Shah defeated Congress candidate Sonal Ramanbhai Patel in the seat.

In the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur won against Congress' Satpal Raizada by a margin of over 1 lakh votes. Hamirpur is a stronghold of the BJP and Anurag Thakur has consistently won this seat three times.

Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju won in Arunachal West constituency in Arunachal Pradesh against Congress candidate Nabam Tuki by a margin of over 1 lakh votes. Rijiju has held this seat since 2014.

Modi addresses party workers

PM Modi addresses workers at the party headquarters after BJP's lacklustre show at elections. Says NDA will form government for the third consecutive time.

As Modi addresses his supporters, asserting that voters have chosen his leadership, here’s how the count is progressing. His BJP is ahead in 240 seats and - together with its allies - the BJP is over the halfway mark of 272 seats. The Congress and its partners in the opposition are at 230 seats.

‘Haven't decided yet’: Rahul Gandhi on which seat to retain

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who registered massive victories on the seats of Rae Bareli and Wayanad in the Lok Sabha elections, said he has not decided yet which of the two seats he would retain.

He also thanked the voters of both constituencies for supporting him in the elections.

"I have won from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and I thank the voters. I need to decide which seat I will retain. I haven't decided yet," Rahul said at the party's press conference on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi won the seat of Rae Bareli by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes. Gandhi had contested this seat aiming to save the lone bastion of the party in the state after he lost Amethi in 2019.

The Congress leader also won the seat of Wayanad, which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.

Rahul Gandhi speaks during a news conference at the Indian National Congress headquarters during election results night in New Delhi.

Owaisi secures Hyderabad seat with record margin

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 3,38,087 votes. Owaisi got 6,61,981 votes, defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha who received 3,23,894 votes.

During a press conference, Owaisi expressed gratitude to the people for granting a "historic success" to his party.

"I would like to thank the people as they have given success to Majlis for the fifth time. I would like to thank the people of Hyderabad, especially the youth, women, and first-time voters who have given a historic success to the AIMIM party," Owaisi said.

Official results declared so far

The official count shows that the BJP has won 130 seats and the Congress 55 seats so far. This is not to be confused with trends for all the 543 seats up for grabs. The regional parties including the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, DMK in Tamil Nadu, and Telugu Desam party in Andhra Pradesh have emerge stronger.

Modi declares victory for his alliance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people have placed their faith in his National Democratic Alliance for a third time and that he would continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling their aspirations.

“The people have placed their faith in the NDA for the third consecutive time! This is a historic achievement in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done over the past decade to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Supporters throw petals on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP looks poised to win 239 seats

The BJP appears poised to win 239 seats, falling short of the 272 seats needed for a majority in the Indian parliament. A key reason for this setback seems to be their poor performance in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest number of lawmakers.

Here are the results from the seats declared so far by the Election Commission of India:

Bharatiya Janata Party - 110 seats

Indian National Congress - 46 seats

Samajwadi Party - 11 seats

All India Trinamool Congress - 4 seats

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - 3 seats

Communist Party of India CPI(M) - 3 seats

Aam Aadmi Party (AAAP) - 3 seats

Shiv Sena (SHS) - 2 seats

Janata Dal JD(S) - 2 seats

The rest were won by smaller parties.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate outside BJP headquarters, on the day of the general election results, in New Delhi.

Son of Indira Gandhi assassin wins

The son of one of two men who shot dead former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was elected to India's parliament, election commission figures showed.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa's father was a member of Gandhi's security team who, along with an accomplice, shot Gandhi dead in her garden in 1984 in retribution for an attack on a Sikh holy shrine earlier that year.

Shashi Tharoor’s fourth consecutive victory

Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor won by a margin of 16,077 votes beating Rajeev Chandrasekhar of BJP. Tharoor celebrated with party workers and was seen having sweets as form of celebration.

Official results declared so far

Here are the results from the few seats declared so far by the Election Commission of India:

Bharatiya Janata Party - 73 seats

Indian National Congress - 33 seats

Janata Dal (Secular) - 2

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) - 2

The rest were won by smaller parties.

Rahul Gandhi re-elected as MP

Rahul Gandhi has won from both Wayanad and Raebareli. He said he will take a call on which seat he will retain. As per rules, you can contest from multiple seats, but can retain only one of them.

Addressing the press conference Rahul Gandhi says: “The country has clearly and unanimously stated they don’t want Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Amit Shah. They have said -- we don’t want Modi and Shah running the country, we don’t like the way they have attacked the constitution, we don’t appreciate the way they have run the country in the last 10 years”.

BJP's Kangana Ranaut wins from Mandi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on her electoral debut by a margin of 74,755 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

BJP's debut in Kerala

Popular Malayalam actor and BJP candidate Suresh Gopi has won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat with 3,37,652 votes, defeating K Muraleedharan from the Congress party. Sunil Kumar from the Communist Party of India also contested the election.

Suresh Gopi.

Official results declared so far

In the handful of seats declared so far by the Election Commission of India, the results are:

Bharatiya Janata Party - 48 seats

Indian National Congress - 15 seats

Janata Dal (Secular) - 2

The rest were won by smaller parties.

Watch: Congress leaders arrive in AICC headquarters

After a stellar performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Modi alliance heading to majority but no landslide

Narendra Modi's alliance was headed for a narrow majority as vote-counting in the general election neared completion, with the tally well short of a widely expected landslide.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was falling short of a majority of its own in the 543-member parliament, the trends showed. Having to depend on allies to form the government could introduce some uncertainty in policy-making as Modi has ruled with an authoritative hold in the last decade. The BJP won a majority of its own when it won power in 2014, ending India's era of unstable coalition governments, and repeated the feat in 2019.

BJP set to lose constituency Faizabad

In a major setback for Modi, BJP is set to lose the Faizabad constituency in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. BJP’s Lallu Singh, the incumbent lawmaker from Faizabad, conceded defeat to Samajwadi Party’s candidate Awadhesh Prasad.

Modi wins in Varanasi

The BJP has won 30 seats while the Congress has won seven seats, according to the poll panel. Modi has won Varanasi with a margin of 152,513 votes. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress has also won a seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate vote counting results for India's general election, in Varanasi.

Congress-led UDF leads in Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in 18 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the CPIM (led) Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in one seat each in Thrissur and Alathur respectively, the Election Commission said on Tuesday as counting of votes progressed in the parliamentary elections.

Smriti Irani trails in Amethi

Union minister Smriti Irani is trailing in Amethi against Kishori Lal Sharma, an aide of the Gandhi family, by over 1.5 lakh votes.

03:35PM



Congress deligations meet Election Commission

“We went to the Election Commission at short notice to convey a concern of ours. The main issue was about not updating parliamentary constituency data round by round in terms of votes counted and the results of that round. However, it was clarified that it is done Assembly segment-wise. Parliamentary constituencies have on average seven Assemblies and it is done each round in each Assembly segment. Different Assembly segments follow different speeds of counting and also updation which is why there is a lack of synchronism in parliamentary constituency on the whole," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters.

Results of 30 seats declared, BJP wins 20

Out of the 30 seats which have declared the winners, BJP has won 20 so far. Indian National congress won 4 seats while Janata Dal – Secular won 2. BJP is leading in 224 seats while congress is leading in 94.

Latest party position:

Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 20

Indian National Congress - INC 4

Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S) 2

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - SHSUBT 1

Aam Aadmi Party - AAAP 1

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS 1

Nationalist Congress Party - NCP 1

Indian shares post worst day in 4 years

Indian shares plunged across the board on Tuesday, posting their worst session in more than four years, as voting trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance would fall short of a predicted landslide victory.

The NSE Nifty 50 sank 5.9% and the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 5.7%, posting their steepest decline on an election outcome day since 2004. The Nifty and the Sensex plunged as much as 8.5% earlier, before recouping some losses to end at 21,884.5 points and 72,079.05 points, respectively.

Mamata holds on to Bengal bastion

Bharatiya Janata Party's Campaign strategy for Lok Saabha Polls in West Bengal failed to bring fruitful results as Trinamool Congress is leading on 30 seats in West Bengal as the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha polls is progressing, as per the Election Commission.

West Bengal contributes 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 543-member Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party's main focus was to dislodge Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal and even targeted the TMC government over Sandeshkhali, but the trends till 2 pm showed that BJP is leading on 10 seats.

The Trinamool Congress is leading on 30 seats, BJP on 10 and Congress on 1 and CPI(M) on one seat, as per the ECI.

As per the data shared by ECI at 2 pm, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is demonstrating a strong performance across multiple constituencies in West Bengal. TMC is leading in Baharampur, Dum Dum, Jadavpur, Asansol, Birbhum, Krishnanagar, and Diamond Harbour.

5 results declared so far

Out of the five results that have been declared so far, BJP and Congress have won 2 each while Janata Dal has secured one.

02:08PM



BJP leads on 38.1% with three-quarters of votes counted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in first place on 38.1 percent with three quarters of votes counted in India's election, national election commission data showed Tuesday.

The BJP and its coalition allies were leading in at least 286 seats, the commission's figures showed, above the 272 needed for a lower house parliamentary majority but significantly lower than their joint total of 353 after the last election in 2019.

SP-Congress alliance dents BJP's bangwagon in Uttar Pradesh

As the counting of votes is underway in Uttar Pradesh, the state which sends the highest number of MPs in Lok Sabha is witnessing a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and INDIA bloc comprising Samajwadi Party and Congress.

Samajwadi Party is currently ahead on 36 seats. Dimple Yadav is massively leading with a margin of 1,40,966 votes against BJP candidate Jayveer Singh. Her Husband and party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading with a margin of 84,463 votes against BJP candidate Subrat Pathak.

Samajwadi Party is surging ahead in Faizabad which comprises the Ayodhya Assembly seat. SP's Awadesh Prasad is leading against BJP candidate Lallu Singh with 9,991 votes.

Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari is well ahead with a 33,484 vote margin over BJP's Paras Nath Rai. Ansari is the brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who recently died due to cardiac arrest in March this year.

BJP crosses halfway mark in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the halfway mark in Odisha with a lead on 75 seats while the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was seen leading on 54 seats as per early counting trends of the Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.

As per data by the poll body out of the 146 Assembly constituencies, the Indian National Congress (INC) was leading on 16 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) was ahead on one seat in Odisha.

NDA leading on 18 seats in Karnataka

In spite of an aggressive campaign by the ruling Congress in Karnataka to provide five "guarantee" schemes to the people of the state, the NDA alliance of BJP and Janata Dal are leading in Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

JD(S) candidate from Karnataka's Hassan, Prajwal Revanna is trailing from the Lok Sabha seat. Congress candidate Shreyas. M Patel is leading with a margin of 43,719 votes.

BJP is leading on 16 seats while JD(S) is ahead on 2 seats, as per the Election Commission of India.

With 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, Karnataka is one of the major south Indian states that holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics. Meanwhile, the INC, which contested alone under the INDIA alliance, is leading on 10 seats of the state.

Kangana Ranaut wins in Mandi

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who made her poll debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has won from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

01:02PM



Trends show BJP sweeping Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all the Lok Sabha seats of the national capital, as per the trends shown by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls in alliance in the national capital.

As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the majority mark in early leads and the INDIA bloc above 200, defying all exit poll predictions. BJP is ahead in 241 seats while its broader coalition NDA is leading in 295 seats. The majority mark is 272.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is leading on 233 seats and others on 17 seats. Congress is leading on 99 seats, Samajwadi Party on 35, DMK on 21 seats, Trinamool Congress on 30, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) on 10 seats, NCP (SP) on eight seats, CPI(M) on five seats and Aam Aadmi Party on three seats.

First result out

The first result from the ongoing counting of the India general election has been officially declared by the Election Commission of India. Manju Sharma of BJP has defeated her nearest rival Pratap Sigh Khachariyawas by 331,767 votes to win the Jaipur constituency in Rajasthan.

12:12PM



BJP opening account in Kerala?

BJP is all set to have its first Member of Parliament from Kerala. Malayalam film actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi who is contesting from Thrissur is leading by almost 75,000 votes to his nearest rival Adv VS Sunil Kumar from CPI. Congress leader K Muraleedharan is at the third position. The triangular competition among BJP, CPI and Congress seems to have benefited Suresh Gopi, though counting is still in progress.

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi is not the only BJP candidate leading in Kerala right now. Its candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, albeit by a narrow margin of 2465 at the moment.

11:50AM



BJP-led NDA alliance nears 300-mark

BJP leads on 38.68% with half of votes counted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in first place on 38.68 percent with half of votes counted in India's election, national election commission data showed Tuesday.

The BJP and its coalition allies were leading in at least 290 seats, the commission's figures showed, above the 272 needed for a lower house parliamentary majority but lower than their joint total of 353 after the last election in 2019.

Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Amit Shah leading from the seat with a margin of 488,250 votes.

11:15AM



Latest overall trend

Top five are: BJP leading in 243 seats, Congress in 94, Samajwadi Party in 34, All India Trinamool Congress in 31 and DMK in 21 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav's leading in UP

Samajwadi Party candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, Akhilesh Yadav leading from the seat with a margin of 64,511 votes.

Mehbooba Mufti trails by over 150,000 votes

Ex CM Mehbooba Mufti of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) trails by over 150,000 votes in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of J&K; Mian Altaf Ahmad of JKNC leads by 154,660 votes.

India elections: Party-wise vote share at 10.30am

BJP has secured 39 per cent of the total votes counted as of 10.30 am UAE time while Congress has collected 25.67 per cent, according to Election Commission of India

10:37AM



Sensex continues its downward trend

Currently down by 4470.38 points, trading at 71,998.40

West Bengal: TMC leading in 24 seats

Trinamool Congress is leading on 24 seats in West Bengal as the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha polls is progressing. West Bengal contributes 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 543-member Parliament.

The Trinamool Congress is leading in 24 seats, BJP in 7 and Congress in 3 and CPI(M) in one seat, as per the ECI.

Prominent leaders from TMC who are leading in West Bengal include Trinamool Congress General Secretary and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in Diamond Harbour; Sayani Ghosh in Jadavpur; Mala Roy in Kolkata Dakshin.

As Bharatiya Janata Party's main focus was to dislodge Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal and even targeted the TMC government over Sandeshkhali, but the trends till 11 am showed that BJP is leading only in 11 seats.

Omar Abdullah trails in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice-president and Baramulla Lok Sabha candidate Omar Abdullah is trailing in Baramulla by a margin of 46,225 votes against independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, as per the ECI.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir were held in five phases.

Trends from all seats in

Trends from all 543 seats are available now and BJP is leading in 236 seats, much less than what the exit polls predicted. Congress is leading in 99 seats, Samajwadi Party in 34, Trinamool Congress in 31, DMK in 21, Telugu Desam in 16, and Janata Dal in 14 are the other parties in top lead positions.

TDP crossed the majority mark

The alliance of Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to form the government in Andhra Pradesh as according to the early trends, the TDP is leading on 127 seats and the BJP on 7 seats.

As per the Election Commission data, the Janasena Party is leading on 17 seats,TDP is leading on 127 seats, the BJP on 7 seats while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading on 22 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led NDA alliance, comprising Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

ECI releases initial trends of all 543 seats

BJP-led NDA leading on 293 seats. INDIA alliance leading on 228 seats

Indian shares fall sharply on narrower lead for Modi's alliance

Indian shares fell sharply Tuesday as early vote-counting trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance was likely to win a majority, but the extent of the victory was not clear as its lead was narrower than predicted.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 3% at 22,566 points as of 10:50 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 3% to 74,154.

The indexes fell as much as 3.7% earlier in the session, erasing all of Monday's gains after exit polls projected that the BJP-led alliance will likely get a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

Latest overall trend at 9.20am

Top five are: BJP leading in 230 seats, Congress in 98, Samajwadi Party in 34, All India Trinamool Congress in 23 and DMK in 17 seats.

Telangana split

Telangana is divided between BJP and Congress if we go by early trends. Indian National Congress is leading in 8 seats while BJP is leading in 7 as of now.

09:24AM



BJP inches close to halfway mark in Odisha

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha was seen leading on 24 seats as per early counting trends while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved its way to the halfway mark with 43 seats as trends of the Assembly elections the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.

As per data by the poll body out of the 146 Assembly constituencies, the Indian National Congress (INC) was leading on five seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) was ahead on one seat in Odisha about two hours after counting of votes started today at 8 am.

Trends from Bihar

BJP is in second place as trends from 40 seats are now available in Bihar, one of the biggest states after Uttar Pradesh. Janata Dal United is ahead with lead in 13 seats, while BJP is leading only in 9 seats.

09:21AM



SP-Cong alliance gives BJP run for its money in UP

Uttar Pradesh which is contributing the highest number of seats, 80, to the Lok Sabha, is a crucial state for both the NDA and INDIA bloc.

With the counting of the votes in Lok Sabha polls underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 35 seats and its ally partner RLD leading on two seats while Samajwadi party is leading on 34 seats in Uttar Pradesh, as per the initial trends by the Election Commission of India.

As per initial trends, there is a close fight between the SP and BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is leading on 8 seats.

Close fight in Uttar Pradesh

Strong contest in Uttar Pradesh between the ruling BJP and Samajwadi Party with leads in 35 and 34 seats, respectively, at the moment. Congress is a distant third with lead in 8 seats, according to early trends from Election Commission of India.

BJP leading in 224 seats, Congress in 96

With trends from as many as 516 seats now available, the official Election Commission of India website shows BJP is leading in 224 seats. Congress is trailing behind with a lead in 96, followed by Samajwadi Party in 34 and All India Trinamool Congress in 23

No surprises from Gujarat so far with BJP is leading in 25 out of 26 seats in the state. Congress leading in one remaining seat, according to early trends.

08:54AM



BJP leading in Delhi

BJP is heading for a landslide in Delhi Parliament Elections as it is leading in 6 out of seven seats

Trends from Maharashtra

BJP is leading in 11 seats as per trends from Maharashtra, according to PTI News.

08:48AM



08:44AM



08:33AM



BJP leading in 200 seats, Congress in 80

As per initial trends of 429 seats by ECI, the BJP is leading in 200 seats, Congress leading in 80 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 29 seats

08:25AM



Stock market tumbles as early election trends trigger volatility

The stock market opened on a negative note on Tuesday amid the ongoing trends from the Lok Sabha election. This downturn comes after the market hit an all-time high on Monday, with significant advances and no losers.

At the opening bell, the Sensex plunged by 1,135.48 points to 75,333.30, while the Nifty dropped by 408.35 points to open at 22,855.55. Among the Nifty companies, only 6 were advancing, and 44 were declining, reflecting widespread caution among investors.

BJP leading in 152 seats, Congress in 61

As the counting of the votes for the Lok Sabha polls progresses, the early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 152 seats, while the Congress is leading in 61 seats, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the EC, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on three seats.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is leading on 27 seats, Telugu Desam on 10, Janata Dal (Secular) on two seats Janata Dal (United) on 1 seat, and Shiv Sena (SHS) leading on three seats, and the Communist Party India (Marxist) - CPI(M) on 4 seats, Independent leading on 7, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP on 2 seats.

Naga Peoples Front is leading on 1 seat, Voice of the People Party on 1, Zoram People's Movement on 1, Shiromali Akali Dal on 1, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on one, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on 1, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) - LJPRV on 1 seat, Jammu and Kashmir People Conference on 1 and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on 2 seats.

When will we know the results? Vote counting is now underway in India’s 543 constituencies. Paper ballots will be counted first. Then electronic votes, which have been used since 2,000, will be counted.

Results are announced for each constituency as soon as counting is completed.

Result trends generally become clear by the afternoon of counting day. The official count from the Election Commission of India can come hours later.

Initial trends of 311 seats by ECI

As per initial trends of 311 seats by ECI, the BJP is leading on 152 seats, Congress leading on 61 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 32 seats

07:45AM



Election in Modi's favour

India's Republic TV channel called the general election on Tuesday in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance, which is leading in more than 300 seats out of the total 543 in early trends.

Initial trends by ECI

BJP is leading on 75 seats, Congress leading on 25 seats, Samajwadi Party leading on 8 seats, AAP leading on 5 seats.

BJP leading on 42 seats, Congress on 17

With the counting of the votes in Lok Sabha polls underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 42 seats, as per the initial trends by the Election Commission.

According to the EC, the BJP is leading on 42 seats, the Congress is on 17 seats, Aam Aadmi Party is leading on four seats.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party is leading on two seats, Telgu Desam on 1, Hindustani Awa, Morcha (Secular) on 1, Janata Dal (Secular) on 1 seat.

BJP races away to early lead in vote count

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance raced away to lead in more than 272 seats - the minimum needed for a simple majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament - in early vote-counting trends on Tuesday, TV channels said.

Indian election commission begins counting votes

Electoral officials work at an election vote counting station in New Delhi Image Credit: AFP

India's election commission began tallying on Tuesday the 642 million votes cast in just-concluded elections, an AFP reporter at a counting centre said, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tipped to win.

In past years, key trends in the vote have been clear by mid-afternoon, with losers conceding defeat even though full and final results may only come late on Tuesday night.