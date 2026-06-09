In a first, India deploys 12 nuclear warheads: Report

Dubai: For decades, India was believed to keep its nuclear warheads and missiles separate during peacetime, a practice seen as consistent with its policy of maintaining a credible minimum deterrent rather than a hair-trigger nuclear posture.

In its latest annual assessment released on Monday, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said India may have begun deploying a small number of nuclear warheads with operational forces for the first time, marking a significant shift in the country’s nuclear posture.

“However, the country’s recent moves towards placing missiles in canisters and conducting sea-based deterrence patrols suggest that India could be shifting in the direction of mating some of its warheads with their launchers in peacetime.”

While India continues to adhere to its long-standing “No First Use” doctrine — pledging to use nuclear weapons only in retaliation to a nuclear attack — analysts say the deployment of warheads on operational platforms reflects the growing sophistication of the country’s strategic forces.

Among the most concerning trends, SIPRI said, are the growing overlap between nuclear and conventional military systems and the spread of multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), which allow a single missile to strike several targets.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.