India approves 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas with over Rs58.62 billion outlay

New Delhi: To facilitate the educational needs of the wards of Central government employees, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the civil sector across the country with an outlay of more than Rs 5,862 crore (RS58.62 billion), spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27.