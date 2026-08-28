India and Kuwait agree to strengthen defence cooperation

Ahead of the JDC meeting, Brigadier General Raed Alsakran laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, and paid homage to the fallen heroes. The Kuwaiti delegation visited Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) Bhawan, New Delhi, on the first day of their visit, where discussions were held with representatives of the Indian defence industry on potential areas of mutual cooperation. An industry interaction with the Kuwaiti delegation is also scheduled for the second day of the visit.