GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India adds 7 natural sites to Unesco’s tentative World Heritage list

It includes Deccan Traps, geological heritage of St Mary’s Island, Tirumala Hills

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Erra Matti Dibbalu, also called as Red Sand Hills, a notified National Geo-heritage Monument, is situated at the outskirts of Visakhapatnam City.
Erra Matti Dibbalu, also called as Red Sand Hills, a notified National Geo-heritage Monument, is situated at the outskirts of Visakhapatnam City.
INS

New Delhi: In a significant move, India has added seven natural and picturesque locations to Unesco’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites — a crucial first step toward their potential formal recognition on the global heritage register.

With these additions, the country’s count in the tentative list has risen from 62 to 69 properties. The Ministry of Culture said that after this inclusion, India now has 49 cultural, 17 natural, and three mixed heritage properties listed on the Unesco list.

The newly listed sites include the Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, the geological heritage of St Mary’s Island in Karnataka, Meghalayan Age caves, Naga Hill Ophiolite in Nagaland, Erra Matti Dibbalu in Andhra Pradesh, the natural heritage of Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh and the Varkala Cliffs in Kerala.

Notably, the inclusion in the tentative list is a precursor to its nomination in the prestigious World Heritage List.

“The addition of the new sites to the Unesco list reaffirms India’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting its extraordinary natural and cultural legacy,” said a government statement.

Notably, India recently hosted the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi in July 2024, which saw the participation of more than 2,000 delegates from over 140 countries.

Brief details of India’s seven picturesque locations:

Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

They are home to some of the best-preserved and among the world’s most studied lava flows. These volcanic formations lie within the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, already a UNESCO World Heritage site, thereby showcasing India’s geological marvels.

St Mary’s Island Cluster, Karnataka

These island clusters are famous for striking columnar basalt formations and date back to 85 million years to the Late Cretaceous period, making them a rare geological treasure.

Meghalayan Age Caves

The spectacular cave systems named Mawmluh Cave serve as the global reference point for the Meghalayan Age, reflecting key climate and geological shifts.

Naga Hill Ophiolite, Nagaland

These unique hills offer clear and detailed insight into plate tectonics, ocean ridge dynamics, and Earth’s deep geological past.

Tirumala hills, Andhra Pradesh

The famed Tirumala hills are home to Silathoranam natural arch and the Eparchaean Unconformity. They represent rare geological formations, depicting 1.5 billion years of Earth’s history.

Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bukhara Biennial: Powerful storytelling by Arab artists

Bukhara Biennial: Powerful storytelling by Arab artists

4m read
The show starred Kate Siegel, Michael Huisman, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Elizabeth Reaser as the siblings.

Why Netflix's Hill House cuts deeper than any demon

3m read
IUCN Red List of Threatened Species is the world’s most comprehensive database on the conservation status of plant, animal, and fungal species.

Abu Dhabi to host 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress

3m read
Repair work being carried out at Mohenjo Daro heritage site in Sindh province of Pakistan.

5 Pakistani sites nominated for Unesco heritage list

2m read