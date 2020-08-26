Thinking faster than a machine is no difficult task for Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash who has won the title of ‘World’s Fastest Human Calculator’ after winning the first-ever gold medal for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at the Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) in London, UK.
Hailing from the city of Hyderabad in India, and a student of mathematics pursuing an honours degree at Delhi University’s St Stephen College, Prakash holds a world record and 50 positions in the Limca Book of Records for being the fastest human calculator in the world, according to local media outlets.
“I hold four world records and 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world. My brain calculates quicker than the speed of a calculator. Breaking these records, once held by Math maestros like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi, is a matter of national pride. I have done my bit to place India on the global level of mathematics,” Prakash was quoted as saying.
MSO London was held virtually on August 15 and is deemed to the most prestigious international competition for games of mental skill and mind sports. Prakash won a gold medal for India at the event.
Around 30 participants up to 57 years of age from 13 countries including the UK, Germany, UAE, France Greece and Lebanon participated in the competition. Prakash was ahead of a Lebanese contender who won the second prize.
Social media users, especially Indians, were quick to congratulate the youngster on his achievements, calling it a “proud moment” for the country.
Twitter user @AdvNitinMehta wished him best of luck for the future: “Congratulations to Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who won the world’s fastest human calculator title and clinched gold first time for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London. It's a great achievement. Wish him success in all future endeavors.”
Another tweep, @subratchhatoi, posted: “ […] Nation is proud of you.”