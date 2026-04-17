ICE detention shock: Indian-origin woman held after 35 years in US

Interpreter’s arrest in Texas raises questions over immigration rules and due process
A 53-year-old Indian-origin woman who has lived in the United States for more than three decades has been detained by immigration authorities in Texas, triggering legal challenges and growing concern over her treatment.
Meenu Batra, a court interpreter who has spent over 35 years in the US, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at Harlingen International Airport on March 17 while travelling for work, NDTV reported.
She remains in custody at the El Valle detention facility in Raymondville, even as her lawyers contest the legality of her detention.
Batra’s case has drawn attention because of her long ties to the United States.
She moved to the US in the early 1990s after fleeing anti-Sikh violence in India and has spent nearly her entire adult life in Texas, raising four children.
She is also a highly specialised professional — reportedly the only licensed court interpreter in Texas fluent in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu — and has worked in immigration courts for over two decades.
Her family says one of her sons recently enlisted in the US Army.
According to court filings and media reports, Batra was stopped by plainclothes ICE agents after clearing airport security and questioned about her immigration status.
Despite telling officers she had valid work authorisation, she was handcuffed and taken into custody before being transferred to a detention centre.
Her lawyers have filed a habeas corpus petition, arguing that her detention is unlawful.
Batra has alleged that she was treated “like a criminal” following her arrest.
In her petition and interviews, she claimed:
She was held for nearly 24 hours without food or water
She was denied access to medication
Officers made her pose for photographs while handcuffed
She said the experience left her feeling humiliated and confused about why she was being detained.
She has also reportedly fallen ill during her detention.
At the centre of the case is Batra’s immigration status.
In 2000, an immigration judge granted her “withholding of removal” — a legal protection that allows her to live and work in the US but does not provide permanent residency or citizenship.
Her lawyer argues that this status prevents her deportation to India unless her case is reopened.
However, US authorities say she still has a removal order and can remain in ICE custody pending deportation, adding that work authorisation does not equal legal residency.
Legal experts say this creates a grey area, particularly over whether she could be deported to a third country.
Batra’s family has appealed for her release, with her children speaking out about the impact of her detention.
Her son, who recently joined the US military, has applied for parole on her behalf, while her daughter has highlighted concerns about the broader immigration system.
Her legal team is now challenging the detention in federal court, with a response from the US government expected in the coming days, Hindustan Times reported.
The case has raised broader questions about immigration enforcement in the US, particularly involving long-term residents with complex legal status.
Batra herself has described the situation as “bizarre,” saying she fears being deported to a country where she has never lived as an adult.
Her lawyer has also warned that authorities may attempt to send her to a third country, as the US has recently expanded deportation agreements with several nations.
The outcome of Batra’s legal challenge could determine whether she is released or deported, and may set a precedent for similar cases involving individuals with “withholding of removal” status.