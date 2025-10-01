In a conversation with actress Kubbra Sait, Verma revealed that the relationship ran into trouble soon after their wedding in December 2020. Asked when she realised things would not work, she replied: “I caught him just after two months,” implying infidelity on Chahal’s part. Her revelation left Kubbra visibly surprised.

Choreographer and digital content creator Dhanashree Verma has spoken candidly about her marriage to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, describing it as a ‘mistake’ during the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover.

However, the marriage was short-lived. In February this year, the two decided to part ways and filed for divorce. Verma confirmed that the separation process was completed in March.

The couple’s relationship began during the Covid-19 lockdown when Verma conducted online dance classes attended by Chahal. Their friendship quickly developed into romance, leading to an engagement in August 2020 and a private wedding ceremony in Gurugram four months later.

While both have since moved on professionally — Chahal continuing with his cricketing career and Verma focusing on choreography and digital content — their split has remained a subject of public curiosity, particularly with Verma’s latest revelations on national television.

