Marushika's latest collection Meheroon speaks in geometry and folklore

The campaign accompanying the launch, “Spoken Patterns”, directed by Mazen Abusrour of Dubai-based Bigsea Productions, extends this philosophy into film. “We translated the mood, textures, and patterns into cinematic moments, using light and shadow to highlight nuance and movement,” Abusrour explains. Through the campaign, patterns - geometric or folkloric - become metaphors for kindness, resilience, and authenticity, making the garments not just clothing, but companions in self-expression.