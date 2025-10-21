Marushika's latest collection Meheroon speaks in geometry and folklore

Manisha Verma's latest Autumn/Winter bridges roots and contemporaneity without compromise
In her Dubai-based atelier, Manisha Verma, founder and creative director of luxury label Marushika, balances two worlds: the heritage of Indian craft and the clarity of modern design. Her latest Autumn/Winter 2025 Meheroon Collection is an eloquent testament to that balance - a collection that bridges roots and contemporaneity without compromise.
“Bridging tradition and modernity is about creating harmony rather than contrast,” Verma explains. The silhouettes are contemporary - fluid, versatile, effortlessly wearable - while the motifs are deeply rooted in Madhubani art and Islamic geometry. “Each garment tells a story: the embroidery and prints honor craft traditions, yet the cuts and draping feel distinctly modern.”
The collection’s palette mirrors its philosophy: deep jewel tones meet luminous shades, rendered in silk, fine crepe, and hand-embellished fabrics. These choices evoke warmth, depth, and a sense of welcome, designed to envelop the wearer in both comfort and elegance, season after season.
Grace, strength, and charm, Verma’s guiding principles for Meheroon, manifest in every detail. Fluid drapes and soft silhouettes convey grace, structured jackets and tailored cuts signal strength, while delicate hand-placed Swarovski crystals and embroidery lend charm without overwhelming. “Together, these elements create garments that are as expressive as the women who wear them,” she says.
The campaign accompanying the launch, “Spoken Patterns”, directed by Mazen Abusrour of Dubai-based Bigsea Productions, extends this philosophy into film. “We translated the mood, textures, and patterns into cinematic moments, using light and shadow to highlight nuance and movement,” Abusrour explains. Through the campaign, patterns - geometric or folkloric - become metaphors for kindness, resilience, and authenticity, making the garments not just clothing, but companions in self-expression.
The duality of Meheroon - geometry and folk art, logic and emotion - reflects Verma’s design ethos. “Geometry grounds the collection, while folk art breathes life into it; together, they create a layered narrative that feels both deliberate and organic,” she notes. Each piece is a dialogue between craft and wearer, tradition and modernity, precision and emotion.
For Verma, fashion is never purely aesthetic. “Fashion is a way to carry meaning and identity,” she says. Meheroon is wearable art, designed for the everyday, for moments of celebration, and for quiet gatherings alike. It allows women to express individuality, carry heritage, and inhabit confidence, charm, and grace simultaneously.
Finally, light - both literal and metaphorical - runs through the collection. “Light is clarity and presence. It illuminates intention, emotion, and craft. In Meheroon, light is expressed through shimmer, drape, and detail, in the way fabric moves and reflects the wearer’s spirit. It’s what gives the collection its soul.”
With Meheroon, Marushika invites women not just to dress, but to embody artistry, history, and emotion - a modern heritage for the contemporary wardrobe.
