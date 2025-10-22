GOLD/FOREX
Helipad tarmac sinks after President Murmu’s chopper lands in Kerala

Police and fire personnel move aircraft manually to safety moments after touchdown

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Security personnel, including police and fire service officials, promptly responded and manually moved the helicopter to a safe position.
A section of the helipad tarmac at Pramadam Stadium in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district partially sank on Wednesday moments after a helicopter carrying Indian President Droupadi Murmu landed, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred as the President arrived to visit the Sabarimala temple during her four-day tour of Kerala. Authorities at the scene said the helipad surface caved in slightly under the weight of the aircraft. Security personnel, including police and fire service officials, promptly responded and manually moved the helicopter to a safe position.

Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported, and the President continued her scheduled temple visit as planned.

Official welcome in Thiruvananthapuram

President Murmu had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, where she was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, George Kurian.

The President’s official X account shared the welcome, posting: “Governor of Kerala Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Shri George Kurian received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Thiruvananthapuram.”

Chief Minister Vijayan also welcomed the President on social media, saying her presence was “a great honour for the State and its people.”

Visit to Sabarimala

According to officials, President Murmu’s itinerary includes darshan and aarti at the Sabarimala temple. Her four-day visit to Kerala began on October 21 and will conclude on October 24.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
The controversy, which began in 2019, triggered widespread public outrage and demands for accountability from the Travancore Devaswom Board and temple authorities.

Prime accused held in Sabarimala gold plating scam

2m read
Sabarimala temple in Kerala, one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, draws millions of devotees each year for its annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season. Nestled in the Western Ghats, the shrine is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and symbolises devotion, discipline, and tradition.

Missing Sabarimala gold: Kerala HC calls for SIT probe

2m read
Sabarimala temple in Kerala, one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, draws millions of devotees each year for its annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season. Nestled in the Western Ghats, the shrine is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and symbolises devotion, discipline, and tradition.

Gold theft at Sabarimala? Opposition wants CBI probe

2m read
71st National Awards: President Droupadi Murmu confers Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Mohanlal

Why Mohanlal’s Dadasaheb Phalke honour is an epic feat

3m read