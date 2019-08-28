Buses are on a public-private partnership basis and will be on the road by November

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Panaji: Fifty electric buses will be added to Goa's state transport corporation fleet, as part of the central government's initiative to promote eco-friendly public transportation.

The 50 electric buses will operate on a public-private partnership basis and will be seen on Goa's roads by November, Chairman of the Kadamba Transport Corporation Carlos Almeida said on Wednesday.

"We had requested for 250 electric buses under the central government's Green Transport scheme, but it has allotted 50 buses to Goa. They will be a part of the Kadamba Transport Corporation fleet, but function on a PPP basis," Almeida said.

The state-funded corporation already has an existing fleet of over 500 buses.

Almeida also said that the buses would be used on long haul routes and a revenue sharing process with a private agency would be worked out after finalisation of the tender process.