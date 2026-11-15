Car was completely crushed under the truck, while a five-year-old survived with injuries
Rewari: In a tragic accident, a truck loaded with chickpeas toppled onto a car on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Haryana's Rewari, killing four members of a family. A five-year-old child was injured in the accident, officials said.
The accident occurred on late Saturday night near Banipur Chowk in Bawal.
When the car reached near the flyover at Banipur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Bawal at around 11:30 p.m, the truck, loaded with chickpeas, lost control and overturned onto the vehicle.
Eyewitnesses said the truck driver was speeding and that it first hit another vehicle and then toppled onto the car.
According to officials, the impact of the accident was such that the car was completely crushed under the truck, trapping the occupants inside. Two people died on the spot.
After receiving information about the incident, police personnel arrived at the spot and initiated an operation to rescue the trapped occupants. The windows of the car had to be cut open to pull them out.
The injured were taken to a civil hospital, where two victims were declared brought dead. Two more people later succumbed to their injuries. The injured five-year-old child is currently undergoing treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Deepak, Sarita, Nitin, and Divya.
Deepak, a resident of Bholawas village in the Aluwali area of Banpur, Rajasthan, had been living in Delhi with his family. The family had recently visited their ancestral village. On Saturday, they were returning to Dwarka, Delhi, in their car when the tragic incident took place.
This comes days after a similar accident in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area claimed three lives and left five others injured a few days ago.
A police team, upon reaching the site, found that a dumper truck had collided with an auto-rickshaw.
The driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident.
Subsequently, eight injured persons, comprising five males, two females and the six-month-old child, were immediately shifted to JPC Hospital.
Two persons, namely Satbir (approximately 30-32 years) and one unidentified person, and the infant were declared brought dead by the attending doctors.