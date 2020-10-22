Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14, has initiated a social media campaign, urging his fans to feed poor and homeless people and stray animals in memory of her brother.
On October 20, @shwetasinghkirt tweeted: “When you feed the hungry, a lot of good karmas [luck] get generated. While you are at it, have the intention of #Justice4SSR in your hearts. Let’s #FeedFood4SSROct, one of the best pious ways to show support."
Supporters of the campaign have to distribute food to the needy and stray animals, and share photographs on social media using the hashtag #FeedFood4SSR, and tag his family members.
In a tweet earlier this month, Shweta wrote: "Let's try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let's close your eyes and pray. Pray that truth surfaces as soon as possible. Let's keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR.”
Fans of Sushant Singh and netizens from all across the world have joined the campaign. Many shared pictures and videos feeding stray animals or donating money to charities.
Tweep @vidya_gopidas wrote: “Hi Shweta. I donated $100 (Dh367.32) in honour of Sushant. #FeedFood4SSROct. God Bless.”
Tweep @shrutikdoc from Australia posted: "My kids chose to feed some ducks today out in Sydney, Australia as we couldn't get to the city to feed the needy. #FeedFood4SSR"
And, @Farfalla131, a fan from the UK posted a picture and wrote: “#FeedFood4SSROct this is our contribution of supplies for the school harvest festival. The school will collate all the food donated and distribute them to local food banks. Even in the UK, people are struggling to put food on the table.”