Clips of Narendra Modi calling US president 'Doland' Trump went viral online

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi trolled for mispronouncing names Image Credit: Twitter

Netizens could not stop trolling US president Donald Trump for his attempt at pronouncing Indian cricketers’ names during his two-day state visit to the country.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos of Trump mispronouncing cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's name at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

During his speech addressing over 100,000 people, Trump praised Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli but his pronunciation of their names soon subjected him to the wrath of online trolls.

Clips of Trump calling the cricketers “Soo-chin Tendul-kerr” and “V-rot” went viral online.

Twitter user @andysilke shared one such video and wrote: “Something about Donald Trump's pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar tells me he isn't a huge cricket fan.”

Another user @news16815902 tweeted: “Sachin Tendulkar thinking of coming out of retirement after Trump mentions his name in speech at Motera.”

Even the International Cricket Council, jokingly asked on its official Twitter account which pronunciation of Tendulkar’s first name was correct.

Besides the cricketers’ names, Trump also struggled through other words like Ahmedabad, and the Hindi word for tea seller, ‘chaiwalla’, which he pronounced as “cheewalla”. Moreover, Trump seemed to have struggled most with the name of Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda.

‘Doland’ Trump

It was not just the US president who was trolled for his pronunciations during his speech, but clips of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pronouncing Trump’s first name are also making rounds on social media.

Netizens noted that it sounds like Modi pronounced ‘Donald’ as ‘Doland’.

One Twitter, @faizal_peraje, user asked: “Mr. Narendra Modi, everything is fine, But who is 'Doland Trump'?”

User @pratikshah524 posted: “Donald Trump pronounced Sachin Tendulkar as Suchin /Soochin Tendulkar. Narendra Modi returned the favour by calling Donald Trump as Doland Trump.”