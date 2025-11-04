Doctor arrested as Telangana STF busts Hyderabad drug hub

Acting on a tip-off, the STF’s ‘B’ team raided the residence of Dr. John Paul, seizing six varieties of high-value narcotics worth around Rs300,000. Paul was arrested, while three of his alleged accomplices — Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath (also known as Saratulu) — are on the run.

The drugs were delivered to Paul’s house, where he stored and sold them to pre-identified clients. In return, he was allowed to consume the drugs for free.

Police detained 11 people and are questioning them for their alleged involvement in drug use and distribution. “More details will be shared once the investigation progresses,” a police official said.

