Doctor arrested as Telangana STF busts Hyderabad drug hub

Post-graduate doctor ran trafficking den from his Musheerabad home
Dubai: Telangana’s Excise Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered a major drug distribution hub operating from the rented home of a post-graduate doctor in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad, NDTV reported.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF’s ‘B’ team raided the residence of Dr. John Paul, seizing six varieties of high-value narcotics worth around Rs300,000. Paul was arrested, while three of his alleged accomplices — Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharath (also known as Saratulu) — are on the run.
Investigators said Paul, a drug user himself, joined the trafficking ring to finance his addiction. His associates allegedly turned his home into a central storage and distribution hub for narcotics sourced from Delhi and Bengaluru.
The drugs were delivered to Paul’s house, where he stored and sold them to pre-identified clients. In return, he was allowed to consume the drugs for free.
During the raid, STF officials seized a wide range of banned substances, including OG Kush (26.95g), MDMA (6.21g), LSD (15 sticks), cocaine (1.32g), Gummus (5.80g), and hashish oil (0.008g). Officers said the volume and diversity of the seized drugs pointed to a well-organised supply chain.
In a separate operation, Special Operations Teams busted a rave party in Madhapur, Rangareddy district, on Tuesday, according to ANI.
Police detained 11 people and are questioning them for their alleged involvement in drug use and distribution. “More details will be shared once the investigation progresses,” a police official said.
