Diwali 2026: Indian PM Modi celebrates with security forces, honours soldiers

CRPF's role in ending Naxalism highlighted during PM Modi's Diwali visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the nation's security forces on Sunday, joining personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar and highlighting the transformation of a region once considered a Naxal stronghold.
Visiting the CoBRA operations base in Karanpur, historically a key launchpad for operations in Abujhmad and Bastar, Modi paid tribute to fallen CRPF personnel at the camp memorial.
In scenes of celebration, security personnel danced to traditional tribal songs around the Prime Minister. Chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" filled the air as troops celebrated the Festival of Lights with Modi in a region once considered a major Naxal stronghold.
Addressing security personnel at the camp, the Prime Minister said Diwali 2026 was particularly significant because every district in the country was now free from Naxalism, and millions of citizens had overcome the fear associated with the Maoist insurgency.
"This Diwali in 2026 is truly special! This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," Modi said.
Highlighting the significance of celebrating the festival with security personnel, Modi said he had come to spend Diwali with them, describing those guarding the country's borders and protecting citizens within the country as members of his family.
"Today, across the entire nation and in every corner of the world, crores of Indians are celebrating this sacred festival of lights. People are travelling from far and wide to return to their homes. It is a wonderful occasion for families and loved ones to come together and celebrate. I, too, have come to celebrate Diwali in your midst. Those who protect the nation — whether at the borders or within the country — those who are the guardians of the nation and the brave sons and daughters of Mother India — you are all members of my own family," the Prime Minister said.
"You are all a part of my family. This time, I have come to celebrate Diwali in the forests of Bastar. This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun," he added.
The CRPF has been at the forefront of efforts to counter Naxalism in the Bastar region, where the insurgency had long been a major obstacle to development.
With peace and security being strengthened, development activities in education, healthcare, roads, electricity, communication, tourism and employment are expected to gain fresh momentum.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also played a key role in the government's efforts to end Naxalism.
According to Shah, the government's policy is clear: those who abandon violence and surrender are given an opportunity to rejoin mainstream society, while security forces act against those who break the law and endanger innocent people.
Many people have surrendered and chosen to return to the mainstream as part of the campaign.