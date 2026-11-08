Diwali 2026: Indian PM Modi celebrates with security forces, honours soldiers

"Today, across the entire nation and in every corner of the world, crores of Indians are celebrating this sacred festival of lights. People are travelling from far and wide to return to their homes. It is a wonderful occasion for families and loved ones to come together and celebrate. I, too, have come to celebrate Diwali in your midst. Those who protect the nation — whether at the borders or within the country — those who are the guardians of the nation and the brave sons and daughters of Mother India — you are all members of my own family," the Prime Minister said.