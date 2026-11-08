GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Diwali 2026: Indian PM Modi celebrates with security forces, honours soldiers

CRPF's role in ending Naxalism highlighted during PM Modi's Diwali visit

Last updated:
ANI
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
PM Modi credits firm policies for breaking Naxal funding and ending violence
PM Modi credits firm policies for breaking Naxal funding and ending violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the nation's security forces on Sunday, joining personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar and highlighting the transformation of a region once considered a Naxal stronghold.

Visiting the CoBRA operations base in Karanpur, historically a key launchpad for operations in Abujhmad and Bastar, Modi paid tribute to fallen CRPF personnel at the camp memorial.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In scenes of celebration, security personnel danced to traditional tribal songs around the Prime Minister. Chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" filled the air as troops celebrated the Festival of Lights with Modi in a region once considered a major Naxal stronghold.

Addressing security personnel at the camp, the Prime Minister said Diwali 2026 was particularly significant because every district in the country was now free from Naxalism, and millions of citizens had overcome the fear associated with the Maoist insurgency.

"This Diwali in 2026 is truly special! This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," Modi said.

'You are all members of my family'

Highlighting the significance of celebrating the festival with security personnel, Modi said he had come to spend Diwali with them, describing those guarding the country's borders and protecting citizens within the country as members of his family.

"Today, across the entire nation and in every corner of the world, crores of Indians are celebrating this sacred festival of lights. People are travelling from far and wide to return to their homes. It is a wonderful occasion for families and loved ones to come together and celebrate. I, too, have come to celebrate Diwali in your midst. Those who protect the nation — whether at the borders or within the country — those who are the guardians of the nation and the brave sons and daughters of Mother India — you are all members of my own family," the Prime Minister said.

"You are all a part of my family. This time, I have come to celebrate Diwali in the forests of Bastar. This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun," he added.

CRPF played key role in anti-Naxal operations

The CRPF has been at the forefront of efforts to counter Naxalism in the Bastar region, where the insurgency had long been a major obstacle to development.

With peace and security being strengthened, development activities in education, healthcare, roads, electricity, communication, tourism and employment are expected to gain fresh momentum.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also played a key role in the government's efforts to end Naxalism.

According to Shah, the government's policy is clear: those who abandon violence and surrender are given an opportunity to rejoin mainstream society, while security forces act against those who break the law and endanger innocent people.

Many people have surrendered and chosen to return to the mainstream as part of the campaign.

Related Topics:
Diwaliindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group picture with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, in New Delhi on Friday

Suryakumar Yadav and family meet PM Modi on Diwali

2m read
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Pune Metro Line-3 today

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Pune Metro Line-3 today

2m read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)

Modi approves Rs 364.41 billion budget for Khelo India

2m read
This handout photograph taken on March 28, 2026 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) riding an escalator after the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh state.

Noida airport in India now named after PM Narendra Modi

3m read