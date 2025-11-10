GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Delhi's Red Fort explosion: Third blast since 1997 revives decades of India's fight against terror

Red Fort blast brings back painful memories of serial attacks that have scarred Delhi

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Security personnel stand beside a charred vehicle at the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi on November 10, 2025.
Security personnel stand beside a charred vehicle at the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi on November 10, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: The powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday — the third such incident in the area since 1997 — has reignited memories of Delhi’s violent encounters with terror over the past two decades. At least 13 people were killed and 24 were injured when a car burst into flames near Gate 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station. Around 20 vehicles parked nearby were also gutted. Below is a look at primary blasts that have shaken the capital since 1997 — from markets and cinema halls to the city’s judicial heart.

January 9, 1997: A bomb opposite the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO injures 50 people.

October 1, 1997: Two blasts near a religious procession in Sadar Bazar leave 30 injured.

October 10, 1997: Three explosions across Shantivan, Kauria Pul and Kingsway Camp kill one, injure 16.

October 18, 1997: Twin blasts in Rani Bagh market kill one and injure 23.

October 26, 1997: Karol Bagh market targeted in twin blasts, killing one and wounding 34.

November 30, 1997: Twin explosions near the Red Fort leave three dead and 70 injured.

December 30, 1997: A bomb in a bus near Punjabi Bagh kills four and injures 30 commuters.

July 26, 1998: A blast in a bus at Kashmiri Gate ISBT kills two and injures three.

• June 18, 2000: Two blasts near the Red Fort claim the lives of an eight-year-old girl and one other.

• May 22, 2005: Serial explosions in two cinema halls kill one and injure 60.

• October 29, 2005: Three coordinated attacks in Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj, and Govindpuri kill 59 and injure over 100.

• April 14, 2006: Twin explosions in the courtyard of Jama Masjid injure 14.

• September 13, 2008: Five serial blasts across Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and Greater Kailash-I kill 25 and injure over 100.

• September 27, 2008: Low-intensity blast at Mehrauli flower market kills three and injures 21.

• May 25, 2011: Minor explosion in the car park outside Delhi High Court — no casualties reported.

The Red Fort blast marks yet another grim chapter in the capital’s struggle with urban terrorism, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and stronger surveillance in one of India’s most visited heritage zones.

 With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New Delhi, Nov 10 (ANI): Charred remains of vehicles after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort, in Delhi on Monday. (Fire Department/ANI Video Grab)

Delhi blast toll rises to 13, high alert across India

10m ago6m read
Injured individuals are being shifted by police personnel and ambulances from the site of a car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, in New Delhi, Monday, November 10, 2025

Delhi Red Fort car blast: What we know so far

1h ago2m read
The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected

Blast injures 54 near in Indonesian capital: police 

1m read
Women toss dry Chinar leaves at Nishat Bagh as autumn paints Srinagar in brilliant shades of red, gold and amber — capturing the warm glow of Kashmir’s breathtaking season.

Kashmir’s Chinar leaves paint Srinagar in fiery hues

2m read