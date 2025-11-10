Red Fort blast brings back painful memories of serial attacks that have scarred Delhi
Dubai: The powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday — the third such incident in the area since 1997 — has reignited memories of Delhi’s violent encounters with terror over the past two decades. At least 13 people were killed and 24 were injured when a car burst into flames near Gate 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station. Around 20 vehicles parked nearby were also gutted. Below is a look at primary blasts that have shaken the capital since 1997 — from markets and cinema halls to the city’s judicial heart.
• January 9, 1997: A bomb opposite the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO injures 50 people.
• October 1, 1997: Two blasts near a religious procession in Sadar Bazar leave 30 injured.
• October 10, 1997: Three explosions across Shantivan, Kauria Pul and Kingsway Camp kill one, injure 16.
• October 18, 1997: Twin blasts in Rani Bagh market kill one and injure 23.
• October 26, 1997: Karol Bagh market targeted in twin blasts, killing one and wounding 34.
• November 30, 1997: Twin explosions near the Red Fort leave three dead and 70 injured.
• December 30, 1997: A bomb in a bus near Punjabi Bagh kills four and injures 30 commuters.
• July 26, 1998: A blast in a bus at Kashmiri Gate ISBT kills two and injures three.
• June 18, 2000: Two blasts near the Red Fort claim the lives of an eight-year-old girl and one other.
• May 22, 2005: Serial explosions in two cinema halls kill one and injure 60.
• October 29, 2005: Three coordinated attacks in Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj, and Govindpuri kill 59 and injure over 100.
• April 14, 2006: Twin explosions in the courtyard of Jama Masjid injure 14.
• September 13, 2008: Five serial blasts across Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and Greater Kailash-I kill 25 and injure over 100.
• September 27, 2008: Low-intensity blast at Mehrauli flower market kills three and injures 21.
• May 25, 2011: Minor explosion in the car park outside Delhi High Court — no casualties reported.
The Red Fort blast marks yet another grim chapter in the capital’s struggle with urban terrorism, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and stronger surveillance in one of India’s most visited heritage zones.
With inputs from Agencies
