Delhi Red Fort blast: 8 dead, many injured after car explodes near metro, high alert issued

The explosion occurred outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort, directly opposite the pedestrian stretch of Chandni Chowk.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, told Indian Express: “All shops have now been closed. The roads are jam-packed, and there’s panic among shoppers. People are rushing to leave…there’s a long queue outside the market’s parking area as everyone is trying to get to their cars and exit as quickly as possible.”