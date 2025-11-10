Delhi Red Fort blast: 8 dead, many injured after car explodes near metro, high alert issued

Forensic teams are examining the site to determine the cause of the explosion.
The explosion occurred outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort, directly opposite the pedestrian stretch of Chandni Chowk.
Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, told Indian Express: “All shops have now been closed. The roads are jam-packed, and there’s panic among shoppers. People are rushing to leave…there’s a long queue outside the market’s parking area as everyone is trying to get to their cars and exit as quickly as possible.”
The deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed eight people, occurred a day before Bihar goes to polls for phase 2. Votes for this phase will be counted on November 14.
Following the Red Fort explosion, Mumbai, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been placed on high alert.
Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that the DGP has instructed senior officials to boost security at sensitive religious sites, districts, and border areas. All security agencies have been alerted, and police across the state have been put on high alert. Orders from Lucknow call for increased patrols and checks in sensitive locations.
A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has reached the site of the blast. “As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done,” a Delhi Police official told media.
All police units have been ordered to remain on high alert. While the cause of the explosion is still unclear, officials have not ruled out the possibility of a fuel cylinder or an explosive device inside the car. Forensic teams are analysing the remains as the investigation continues.
Delhi Police have restricted entry and exit at Gates 1 and 4 of the Lal Quila (Red Fort) Metro Station following an explosion outside Gate 1 that has killed at least eight people.
According to a DMRC spokesperson, metro services are continuing to run normally across the network, media reports.
At least eight people have been killed and several others injured after a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort. Authorities have sounded a high alert across the city.
“When we came near, we saw body parts scattered on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars were also damaged,” a local resident told ANI.
He added, “When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words…”
“I saw the flames from my house and rushed down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby,” said local resident Rajdhar Pandey to ANI.
Several people were injured in a blast near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Multiple casualties have been admitted to LNJP hospital, sources told ANI.
Footage from the scene shows large crowds gathered as multiple vehicles burned. One video captured a van with its doors blown off, a badly mangled car, another with a shattered windscreen, and an injured man lying on the ground.
A high alert has been issued in Delhi following a car explosion near the Red Fort at around 6:30 pm on Monday. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the fire and secure the area.
At least one person has died and four others have been injured. Authorities said the fire has been extinguished, and the cooling work is in progress.
The Delhi Fire Department received a report of a car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.
Around 25 fire engines were rushed to the site, while police cordoned off the area and restricted normal traffic.
An explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening sent thick smoke into the air, sparking panic in the high‑security area.
Three other vehicles also caught fire following the blast, officials said. Police and fire teams rushed to the scene and quickly brought the blaze under control.
The Delhi Fire Department said it received a call at around 6:55 pm, dispatching seven fire tenders and 15 CAT ambulances. Preliminary reports indicate some people sustained injuries.
Forensic teams are examining the site to determine the cause, while authorities continue to investigate and the area remains cordoned off to rule out any foul play.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox