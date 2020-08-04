COVID-19: He has awarded “1426th Point of Light” for his efforts during the pandemic

Dubai: An Indian-origin dancer, Rajeev Gupta, transforms his Bhangra dance classes into free “Bhangracise” sessions online to help people stay fit during the coronavirus lockdown has bagged ‘Points of Light’ honour from the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His upbeat, energetic and "infectious" way of exercising and dancing video has gone viral on social media.

A Facebook user @Charlotte Gibson posted: "This was great fun, many thanks for the dance session."

Gupta began dancing during the lockdown with a mission to stay active and positive through Bhangra, the traditional Indian dance form and went on to share that mood through social media.

Subsequently, it has resulted in earning him the honour of being a Point of Light; an honour bestowed every weekday by the UK prime minister to outstanding volunteers and people making a change in their community.

"Over the last few months, your online bhangra classes have brought a surge of energy to participants across the country and beyond, lifting the bodies and souls of thousands who have been staying at home during our battle against coronavirus," said Johnson, in a personal letter addressed to Gupta.

An Instagram user @iamcaroleburnett commented: "Huge Congrats Rajeev! Well deserved recognition for helping us mentally, physically and soulfully through Bhangra. We've also been educated on the art and culture of the dance through the moves. Blessings and thank you."

While talking to a news source channel, Gupta said: "I feel blessed to have been in a position to have helped people during the lockdown with my Bhangracise sessions. I'm truly grateful to get this award. I would have never thought it would have made such a powerful impact."

Another Instagram user @m4nny_s posted:" What an achievement! #feelingproud! #doingyourthing"

Gupta has run Bhangracise for over 15 years, holding regular dance fitness classes in Manchester, Birmingham and Reading, and has also performed at the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. He also taught professional dancers about Bhangra on BBC's popular 'Strictly Come Dancing' show.