An Indian nurse working in the United Kingdom’s Harlow town, has been honoured as a “Corona Critical Worker Hero” for serving COVID-19 patients, while leaving her infant at home. This week, Indian Twitter users applauded Mumbai-born Rija Abraham, who works at the Princess Alexandra hospital at Harlow, Essex, for her dedication.
Apparently, Abraham worked as a a scrub nurse (nurses who assist the surgical team) before the pandemic. The certificate she was awarded says she stepped up and adapted to her new role as an ITU (Intensive Treatment Unit) nurse, when the pandemic struck.
Her husband @PrateekRajan shared the certificate on Twitter.
Abraham’s certificate reads, “A scrub nurse Rija in theatre at Princess Alexandra hospital at Harlow, Essex, has now adapted to the role of ITU nurse, providing essential care to very sick covid-19 patients. At home, she leaves a 1.5-year-old daughter, she continues to go on and strive to provide the best care possible.”
Rajan added: “The way you have vowed to nurture the world with your empathy, kindness, and humanity is beyond all the praises! … your contribution deserves to be celebrated.”
Sharing the viral news and her photos, tweeps hailed her for her selfless work. And, many Indians tweeted that she had made the country “proud”.
Tweep @ShivaaySaraswat posted: “Another achievement for India… #servinghumanityselflessly”
Facebook user, Liza George added: “Congratulations for your dedicated service to mankind. God bless you and give you good health.”
According to Indian website shethepeople.tv: “The young mother believes in giving back to the society and states that for her duty comes first. She became a healthcare professional knowing that the struggle is real but she had chosen this noble profession anyway.”