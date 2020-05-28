Sonu Sood Image Credit: Twitter

After arranging buses for migrant workers in India, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood set up a toll free number for those in need and a viral video posted on May 27 shows that he has been getting messages non-stop.

After the actor started helping poor labourers amidst the coronavirus lockdown in the country, several people started reaching out to him on social media. The actor is regularly seen personally replying to some of the tweets and messages.

On May 26, the 46-year-old actor announced starting a hotline. The next day, he took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his mobile phone screen and the number of messages he has been getting.

The video soon went viral and it has currently gotten over 1 million views.

The video shows his phone’s notification bar, with the caption: "We are getting your messages at this speed. My team and me are trying our best to help everyone! But if we miss some messages in this, I'm sorry for that."

In the clip, some of the messages read: “Please help”, while others state the names, ages, and locations of those who are stuck.

Social media users were quick to appreciate Sood's effort.

Tweep @LicypriyaK wrote: “God will bless you Sir. My deepest regards for your love, compassion and sacrifice in this tough time for the nation. Regards.”

Twitter user @Juliamaryfern had some advice for the actor: “I know you are doing your best. Don't let it overwhelm you if you cannot reach out to all. Do your best and leave the rest to God. At the end of the day we are humans doing our best...”

Tweep @amerdeep12 shared a video interview of the actor, in which he talked about his experience while helping migrant workers. She wrote: “This is what people should be talking about and taking inspiration from not pathetic little matters just to make yourself feel important great work may Waheguru Ji keep you and your family blessed at all times @SonuSood”

In the clip, Sood said that interacting with labourers and helping them has been “the most special moment” in his life.

Earlier, Sood organised multiple bus services for many stranded migrants workers heading to Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Bihar.