Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in Mumbai amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, the actor has sponsored the travel and meal kits for 350 migrants and arranged 10 buses.

After receiving permission from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, the buses left from Thane, Maharashtra on Monday for Gulbarga, Karnataka, according to Indian daily, Hindustan Times.

In a tweet, Sood, @SonuSood, wrote: “[…] Trying my best to get the maximum migrants reach their homes to their families."

Reportedly, he sought permission from the state governments to help the migrants reach home.

“I strongly believe that in the current time when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I have taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses.

“The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of orgainising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads, including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities,” read a statement Indian media outlets have quoted.

Social media users appreciated the move.

