Chennai real estate firm Casagrand sends 1,000 employees on fully sponsored London trip

All-expense-paid trip aims to boost morale and retention — a rare move among Indian firms

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Company says the trip will be organised in multiple batches and includes a curated itinerary offering a taste of London’s heritage and culture.
AFP

A major corporate perk has drawn attention in India’s real estate sector. Casagrand, a Chennai-based developer, will fly 1,000 employees on a fully sponsored, week-long trip to London under its annual reward programme, called “Profit Share Bonanza.”

The company says the trip will be organised in multiple batches and includes a curated itinerary offering a taste of London’s heritage and culture: visits to historic landmarks such as Windsor Castle, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, London Bridge, Camden Market — and a final Thames River cruise.

According to Casagrand’s public statement, over 6,000 employees have previously benefited from similar programmes — with past trips covering destinations such as Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, Spain and Malaysia.

Casagrand was founded in 2003 and over two decades has delivered more than 160 residential projects across South India, developing over 53 million square feet of living space.

The company said the London trip is designed so that staff from across India and even from its Dubai office travel together and enjoy the same experience irrespective of role or seniority — reflecting what the company describes as a people-first approach.

Corporate-funded global trips for employees remain relatively rare among Indian firms — especially at this scale. For a real-estate developer to sponsor international travel for 1,000 staff members raises questions about corporate culture, retention strategy and employer investment in workforce morale.

