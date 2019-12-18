Dr Lagoo, an icon of Marathi stage and cinema, has acted in several Hindi films

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of veteran film and theatre actor Dr Shriram Lagoo, who passed away on Tuesday evening. Dr Lagoo, a popular icon of Marathi stage and cinema, has also acted in several Hindi films.

Remembering Dr Lagoo, Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed on Twitter: "Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti".

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal wrote: "Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti."

Urmila Matondkar also expressed her memories of the great actor with a tweet in Marathi which translates to "You shaped me as an actor. You saw the talent in a girl from a middle-class family and introduced me to the silver screen. I'll never be able to pay back what you have done for me. Will Miss you #ShreeramLagoo".

Dr Lagoo is best known for his roles in Bollywood movies like "Ek Din Achanak", "Laawaris", "Gharonda" and "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar" apart from Marathi plays like "Natsamrat" and "Himalayachi Saoli".