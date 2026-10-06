Three friends were killed and two injured when their car crashed during a late-night drive
A birthday celebration ended in tragedy in central India after a car carrying five friends crashed into a culvert during a late-night drive, killing three of them and seriously injuring two others.
The accident occurred around 1.30am near Tedesara Basti in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, when the group was travelling from Durg towards Rajnandgaon for dinner at a dhaba, or roadside eatery.
The deceased were identified as Abhishek Singh, 35, Toshan Tiwari, 26, and Prashant Dase, 36.
According to police, Abhishek, an electrical and civil contractor who worked for the Chhattisgarh government, was driving the car when it crashed near a drain along the national highway.
The impact was severe, leaving the vehicle badly mangled. Abhishek and Toshan died at the scene, while Prashant, who suffered critical injuries, died while receiving treatment at a government hospital.
The other two occupants, identified as Suraj Pandey and Chintu, were injured and are undergoing treatment.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, with speeding cited in several reports as a possible factor.
Relatives, however, said Abhishek had already celebrated his birthday with his family earlier in the day before heading out with friends for dinner.
The families also raised concerns about the road at the accident site, saying it narrows in the area and may have made it difficult for the driver to manoeuvre.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations.