New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a financial penalty of ₹90 lakh (Rs 9 million) on Air India Limited on Friday for operating a flight with non-qualified crew members.

Additionally, penalties of ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh have been imposed on the Director of Operations and the Director of Training, respectively. The concerned pilot has been warned to exercise greater caution to prevent similar incidents in the future. The flight in question was commanded by a non-trainer line captain paired with a non-line-released first officer, a scheduling issue that the regulator views as a serious safety concern.

The incident came to the DGCA’s attention through a voluntary report submitted by Air India Limited on July 10, 2024. Following this, the regulator conducted a comprehensive investigation into the airline's operations, including documentation review and a spot check of the airline's scheduling facility.