After 13-year coma, India’s first passive euthanasia patient dies

New Delhi: Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi , marking the country’s first real-world implementation of the right to die with dignity, Indian media reports said. He was 31.

Doctors consistently maintained there was no possibility of recovery. Despite this, his family continued to care for him through the years. As the Supreme Court later noted, “His family never left his side.”

In a landmark ruling on March 11, the Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia in his case, reinforcing that the right to die with dignity is part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21.

“When primary and secondary boards have certified withdrawal of life support, there is no need for judicial intervention,” the court said, while also urging the Union government to consider framing a comprehensive law on passive euthanasia.

For Rana’s parents, Ashok and Nirmala Rana, the decision was not about relief, but about dignity. They had said the move would “restore Harish’s dignity after years of irreversible suffering” and hoped it would help others facing similar circumstances.

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