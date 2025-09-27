31 dead, dozens injured in crowd surge at Vijay’s political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu

Parents and volunteers were seen carrying unconscious children out, while others tried to clear paths for ambulances and police vehicles.

Witnesses said panic broke out when the venue was plunged into near darkness following a sudden power failure. The tightly packed crowd swayed and surged forward, triggering a stampede-like situation. Poor ventilation and overcrowding worsened the crisis.

The rally, organised by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay, began around 7:20pm at Velusamipuram. Thousands had gathered to hear him address local issues, including illegal sand mining and mineral theft.

A massive political campaign rally in Karur turned tragic on Saturday night after a sudden crowd surge during a power outage left at least 31 people dead and dozens injured, including children and the elderly, according to Indian media reports.

Power was restored later in the night, allowing the remaining crowd to disperse. However, serious questions are now being raised about safety preparedness and crowd management at high-profile political rallies.

At the Karur Government Hospital, doctors and nurses worked through the night in what resembled a “war zone” atmosphere. Former minister V. Senthil Balaji also visited to check on patients and assess emergency arrangements.

At least 31 deaths were confirmed by officials, while over 30 people — including six children — were rushed to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. Doctors said three children remain in the ICU, with several others battling life-threatening injuries.

Ambulances lined the site, but blocked exits and the sheer size of the gathering slowed rescue operations. Police, led by Karur Superintendent of Police, struggled to stabilise the scene and open routes for emergency services.

