11 killed in two nights in Kerala as Thrissur highway safety comes under scrutiny

Dubai: Eleven people — eight engineering students and a family of three — have been killed in two horrific crashes on successive nights in Kerala’s Thrissur district, Indian media reported, putting road safety under renewed scrutiny and raising questions over safety arrangements on an under-construction national highway.

The family, residents of Edakkazhiyur in Chavakkad, was returning home after attending a wedding and had reportedly stopped their motorcycle by the roadside to answer a phone call when the car lost control and struck them at Kurukkanpara Centre in Kunnamkulam.

The force of the collision threw the three nearly 50 metres. Muneer and Shifna died before reaching hospital, while Emil, who suffered severe injuries, later died, according to the reports.

The driver fled after the crash and police launched a search for him. Two other occupants of the car were taken into custody for questioning. Eyewitnesses cited by local media alleged that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

The crash has put safety arrangements along the construction zone under scrutiny, with questions being raised over the absence of warning signs, the positioning of the parked truck and whether motorists were adequately alerted to hazards on the road at night.

A preliminary assessment by Motor Vehicles Department officials who inspected the site suggested that the goods truck had been negligently parked on the road and that this was one of the factors that contributed to the accident, according to media reports.

Ambulance driver Shahul, one of the first people to reach the scene, and local residents have questioned whether adequate safety measures were in place on the under-construction highway.

The allegations have intensified scrutiny of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the contractor over whether sufficient precautions had been taken to allow vehicles to pass safely through the construction area.

District Congress Committee president Advocate Joseph Tajet said concerns about accident risks and safety lapses during the highway construction had been raised earlier. He alleged that adequate corrective measures were not taken and demanded compensation for the victims’ families.

The two midnight tragedies have left 11 people dead in Thrissur in barely 24 hours — while the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the eight students have intensified questions over safety on the under-construction highway.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.