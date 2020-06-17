Image Credit: Social media

A case of a broken heart gone too far or too high in this case? A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in China, after an intoxicated woman broke a window mid-flight at 30,000 feet. Reports say that she was upset over a failed relationship. On Wednesday, social media users shared news reports about the 29-year-old air passenger Li, who was detained over the incident that took place last month during a domestic Loong Airlines flight in China.

Reportedly, police said that on May 25, Li had consumed alcohol before boarding the domestic flight, Loong Airlines Flight 8528, and "lost control of her emotions", mid-flight. According to news website theguardian.com: “Zhengzhou police said that she had been dumped by her boyfriend, which led to the outburst. They said that she had consumed half a litre of the Chinese grain alcohol known as 'baijiu' before boarding the flight. The beverage has an alcohol volume of between 35 to 60 per cent.”

Photos that are being widely shared on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, reportedly, show Li crying on her seat, and striking the glass window repeatedly, as tense crew members and other passengers try to restrain and pacify her. Footage from the aircraft shows flight attendants trying to move Li from her seat as she cracks the first layer of the window.

Soon, the pilot of the aircraft had to made an unscheduled stop at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, in the capital of Henan Province in central China. The plane was supposed to travel from Xining to the coastal city of Yancheng in east China.

Luckily, nobody was hurt during the mid-air scare. According to thesun.co.uk: “The Airbus A320 touched down in Zhengzhou without further issue, and no one was harmed during the midair scare, a police report said on 12th June.”