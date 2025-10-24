Elderly woman, 78, robbed after assailant asked for a glass of water

Suspect entered house via terrace uninvited, then grabbed victim's belongings
What started as a kind gesture by a 78-year-old woman quickly turned into a nightmare.
The elderly lady, who generously let an unknown man into her home for a drink, was suddenly attacked and robbed at her residence in Taman Temerloh Jaya, about 130 km east of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (October 23, 2025).
The incident happened around 5 pm while she was caring for her grandchild, according to local police.
The man reportedly entered the terrace house without permission, the New Straits Times reported.
District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasyim Bahron revealed that the suspect first asked for a glass of water — but things took a violent turn when he grabbed the victim’s bracelet and swiped her mobile phone.
"The suspect also pushed the victim to the ground before escaping," Mohd Nasyim said in a statement Friday. "As a result, the victim sustained bruises and minor cuts on her wrist, as well as swelling on her head."
He said the victim lost valuables worth about RM1,000 ($236) and lodged a police report at the Temerloh district police headquarters at 8.53pm on the same day.
Police are actively investigating the case, checking nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspect, said Mohd Nasyim.
"The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing robbery," he added.
He urged the public, especially senior citizens living alone, to stay vigilant and avoid letting strangers into their homes.
