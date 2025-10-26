GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

East Timor officially admitted as ASEAN’s 11th member

Move seen as a significant milestone for regional inclusivity and unity

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) greets East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao as he arrives to attend the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) greets East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao as he arrives to attend the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
AFP

East Timor was formally admitted on Sunday as the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), marking the bloc’s first expansion since the 1990s.

The accession of the region’s youngest and least developed nation, with a population of approximately 1.4 million, is widely regarded as a significant milestone for regional inclusivity and unity.

East Timor, officially known as Timor-Leste, had been a Portuguese colony for more than four centuries before it was invaded by Indonesia in 1975 and gained full independence in 2002.

After a 14-year campaign for membership, East Timor’s entry into ASEAN grants it access to the bloc’s network of free trade agreements, investment opportunities, and a wider regional market.

Oil and gas revenues

These are expected to play a vital role in helping the country diversify its economy, which has long depended heavily on oil and gas revenues.

“Its (East Timor’s) place here completes the ASEAN family — reaffirming our shared destiny and deep sense of regional kinship,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during the formal admission ceremony.

The inclusion of East Timor underscores ASEAN’s commitment to regional integration and cooperation, as the organisation seeks to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties among Southeast Asian nations.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Thai royal family (L-R) King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Sirikit receive respects from attending dignitaries at a balcony of Anantasamakom Throne Hall to mark the King's birthday on December 5, 1999.

Thailand's former queen Sirikit dead at 93: palace

3m read
At just 37 years old, Chen Zhi is believed to be running "so-called 'scam compounds' in Cambodia that stole billions in cryptocurrency from victims worldwide. The US Treasury Department has confiscated over $14 billion (£10.5 billion) in bitcoin linked to him, calling it the largest cryptocurrency seizure ever.

Chen Zhi, 37: The James Bond villain of Southeast Asia

3m read
With the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Vietnam is a fast-rising star for international tourism.

Asean tourism jumps: Countries leading the way

4m read
Team Philippines celebrate their win during the 2024 ASEAN Electric Cup semi-final round football match between the Philippines and Thailand at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on December 27, 202

Why the Philippine football team was called the Azkals

2m read