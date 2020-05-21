One new cases was from local transmission with the other imported

A man wearing a facemask sells food at his stall on a street in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province on May 20, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Shanghai/Beijing: China recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Thursday.

One of the new cases was a local transmission, in Shanghai, and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement. China also reported one imported case the previous day.

The NHC reported 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 16 a day earlier.