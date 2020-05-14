All of the new cases were locally transmitted, with total at 82,929

A woman (C) wearing a facemask follows dance steps of a group dancing in a park next to the Yangtze River in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on May 13, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Beijing: China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 13, down from 7 cases a day earlier, the country’s health commission said.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted — two in the northeastern Liaoning province and one in Jilin province that borders Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 12 from eight a day earlier.