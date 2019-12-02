It is not clear if the phone service providers will get rid of the face scans

Facial recognition technology. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

If you are planning on buying a new cell phone or cellular data contract, you will be required to agree for facial recognition as a proof of identity.

As Engadget notes, the new policy by the Chinese government came into effect on December 1, 2019. Anyone signing up for a new cell phone or cellular data contract is required to show their national ID card along with a face scan.