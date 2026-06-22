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China Mall turns into rice paddy field for competition

A specially created paddy field brought traditional farming into an urban setting

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Competitors take part in a rice transplanting competition in a paddy set up inside a shopping mall in Ningbo, in China's eastern Zhejiang Province.
Competitors take part in a rice transplanting competition in a paddy set up inside a shopping mall in Ningbo, in China's eastern Zhejiang Province.
AFP

Dubai: A shopping mall in Ningbo, eastern China, was transformed into a muddy rice paddy as contestants competed in a rice transplanting challenge. The event brought a key agricultural tradition into an unexpected urban setting, drawing shoppers and visitors eager to watch the action.

Participants demonstrated the skills required to plant rice seedlings efficiently, while organisers highlighted the importance of preserving farming heritage. The competition offered a rare opportunity for city residents to experience a hands-on aspect of rural life and learn more about the role of rice cultivation in China's agricultural culture.

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