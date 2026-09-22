GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

China expels 2 top military leaders accused of corruption from the ruling Communist Party

Purge of senior PLA leaders deepens Xi Jinping’s campaign to tighten party control

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FILE - Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP): China has purged the country's highest-ranking army general and another top military official from the ruling Communist Party over alleged corruption and disloyalty uncovered during a months-long investigation, state media said Monday.

The expulsions of Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chair of the powerful Central Military Commission and second only to President Xi Jinping in the military hierarchy, and Gen. Liu Zhenli, the chief of staff of the commission’s Joint Staff Department, are seen as part of a long-running purge of military officials and a crackdown on corruption.

The two men were accused of being “disloyal and dishonest to the Party,” as well as abusing their power to help others with promotions while improperly accepting gifts and an “enormous amount of money,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Both men “seriously violated political discipline and political rules,” and also failed to “supervise their relatives and close staff members,” Xinhua said.

Their cases were referred to military prosecutors, the news agency said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded that the top military brass be corruption-free and that they demonstrate unwavering loyalty to the Communist Party leadership.

“There must be no one in the military who harbours disloyalty to the (ruling Communist) Party,” Xi said in remarks published by Xinhua in March.

Related Topics:
tag

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Allegiance claims three honours at the DAMAC Awards

Allegiance claims three honours at the DAMAC Awards

2m read
Al Anfar Perfumes to launch Gen Z fragrances in October

Al Anfar Perfumes to launch Gen Z fragrances in October

2m read
Yamuna Hasan wins Oxford Best Proposition Speaker

Yamuna Hasan wins Oxford Best Proposition Speaker

2m read
Instagram’s new wordmark sparks debate over cursive, branding and Gen Z

Instagram’s new wordmark: Can Gen Z still read cursive?

3m read