GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

China's top general under investigation in latest military purge

Zhang Youxia the latest figure to fall in a long-running purge of military officials

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FILE - Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
FILE - Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
AP

BEIJING: The Chinese military's top general is being investigated for suspected serious violations of discipline and law the Defense Ministry said Saturday,

Zhang Youxia, the senior of the two vice chairs of the powerful Central Military Commission, is the latest figure to fall in a long-running purge of military officials.

Analysts believe the purges are designed both to reform the military and to ensure loyalty to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who also chairs the military commission.

They are part of a broader anti-corruption drive that has punished more than 200,000 officials since Xi came to power in 2012.

Under investigation

Another member of the commission, Liu Zhenli, has also been placed under investigation by China's ruling Communist Party, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Liu is the chief of staff of the commission's Joint Staff Department. The commission is the top military body in China.

The statement did not provide any details on the alleged wrongdoing.

Zhang, who is 75, joined the People's Liberation Army in 1968 and is a general from its ground forces.

The Communist Party expelled the other vice chair of the commission, He Weidong, last October and replaced him with commission member Zhang Shengmin.

Corruption charges

In 2024, the party expelled two former defence ministers over corruption charges.

The Trump administration released a new National Defence Strategy on Friday acknowledging China as a military power that it said needs to be deterred from dominating the US or its allies.

“This does not require regime change or some other existential struggle,” the strategy said.

“Rather, a decent peace, on terms favourable to Americans but that China can also accept and live under, is possible.”

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UN Secretary General António Guterres is welcomed by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer to 10 Downing Street, London, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Board of Peace poses latest in US challenge to the UN

4m read
See Dubai Watch Week’s most coveted limited editions

See Dubai Watch Week’s most coveted limited editions

2m read
This latest jump continues a strong upward trend seen throughout January, driven by rising geopolitical uncertainty and heavy investor demand for precious metals.

Dubai gold prices break Dh560 mark

2m read
Latest discovery follows several 1,000-tonne-plus gold finds in the past year. [Illustrative image]

China strikes gold beneath the sea in historic first

1m read